Glastonbury officer did sting that netted school custodian

May 11—ENTICEMENT CASE

DEFENDANT: Philip R. Therrien, 56, of the North Grosvernordale section of Thompson.

CHARGES: Attempting to entice a minor by computer; attempting to create a risk of injury to a child.

STATUS: Free on $200,000 bond, due back June 21 in Manchester Superior Court.

A Glastonbury police officer who is assigned to work with regional and federal cybercrime investigators conducted the internet sting that led to the recent arrest of man who has described himself as a high school custodian on charges related to his solicitation of pornographic selfies from a fictitious 15-year-old girl.

Officer Steven Moyer did the investigation that snared Philip R. Therrien, 56, of the North Grosvernordale section of Thompson.

Therrien is free on $200,000 bond while facing charges of attempting to entice a minor by computer and attempting to create a risk of injury to a child.

Authorities allege that Therrien is the person who identified himself as "Jim" in the internet chats with Moyer, posing as a 15-year-old girl.

"Jim" said in the chats that he was a custodian at a high school, the officer reported in an affidavit. He added that a federal subpoena for state Labor Department records on Therrien produced the information that he was last employed by the Thompson Board of Education.

Thompson School Superintendent Melinda Smith said in a letter last week to families of the town's students that an employee of the town's public schools had been arrested and "placed on unpaid leave and prohibited from entering school grounds at any time."

Moyer's affidavit says "Jim" asked the fictitious girl to take nude pictures of herself and send them to him. But the affidavit also shows that he never went through with a plan to meet with the girl.

The officer reported that he started the investigation by entering a "girls-only" internet chat room and sent a "lone message" saying, with errors, "15 yo female. Anyone from connecticut here."

He said he soon received a response from "Jim," who said he was from Putnam and expressed excitement about the University of Connecticut men's basketball team having recently won the national championship.

The officer reiterated that he was "15f," slang for a 15-year-old female, and "Jim" replied that he was 23 and "maybe we can date."

He quickly turned to explicit questions about the girl's anatomy. He also admitted that he was 55, saying he had lied about his age because he was worried that the girl wouldn't want him.

In the days that followed, the officer said, he continued to log onto the chat room, and "Jim" asked numerous sexual questions, suggested meeting on April 12, and described explicitly the sex acts he intended to perform on her and the pornographic pictures he would take while doing so.

"Jim" asked the girl to send him nude pictures, but the officer said he refused.

The officer wrote that "Jim" "confirmed numerous times" that he was aware that the girl was 15 and spoke about how he could go to jail for this.

"Jim" was unable to make it to the April 12 meeting but rescheduled for April 21.

When he begged off from that meeting as well, claiming to have hurt his back in an accident, the officer expressed disbelief, and their communications ended.

"Jim" had given a cellphone number during the chats, and a federal subpoena revealed that the phone subscriber was Therrien's wife, the officer reported. "Jim" had also mentioned on April 20 that it was his 56th birthday, according to the officer. Therrien had turned 56 the day before.

