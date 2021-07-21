Glastonbury paving contractor admits tax cheating

Jul. 21—A Glastonbury-based paving contractor pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing a false federal income tax return and admitted four years of tax cheating that understated his income by a total of $588,000 and cost the government more than $154,000 in taxes.

George Lee, 50, of the South Glastonbury section of town, entered the plea in a hearing held via teleconference before Magistrate Judge Donna F. Martinez, who sits in U.S. District Court in Hartford.

Judge Vanessa L. Bryant is scheduled to sentence Lee on Oct. 13, also in the Hartford federal court.

Lee — whose business is American USA Paving at 25 Toll Gate Road — could theoretically face up to three years in federal prison. But according to his written plea agreement, federal sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term in the range of 12 to 18 months.

Although both sides reserve the right to argue for a sentence outside that range, the judge will have an incentive not to impose more than 18 months in prison because Lee will have the right to appeal any longer sentence.

Lee remains free pending sentencing.

He agreed in the plea deal to pay the $154,238 he owes in taxes for 2015 through 2018. In addition, the judge can impose a fine, which the guidelines recommend should be in the range of $5,500 to $55,000.

After any prison term, Lee may be put on "supervised release," which is similar to probation, for a year.

Lee used a tax preparer to file his returns for the years at issue and gave the preparer information that understated the "gross receipts" of the business, according to the plea agreement.

A table attached to the plea agreement shows how the scheme worked. Lee would cash — or partially cash and partially deposit — some of the checks he received, then not report all the cash he received for income tax purposes.

The cash he took ranged from more than $138,000 in 2015 to more than $296,000 in 2018. But the underreporting of his income on his tax return in the latter year was around $194,000, meaning that he reported more than $100,000 of the cash he received.

