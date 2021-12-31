Glastonbury police charge East Hartford man in bakery burglaries

Dec. 31—An East Hartford man is facing charges he broke into the same Glastonbury bakery — Dee's One Smart Cookie — in a matter of weeks, police said.

The man, Bryan Lopez, 34, of 11 Webster St., was charged Dec. 17 with three counts of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, and one count each of fifth-degree larceny, fourth-degree larceny, and attempted third-degree burglary.

He is being held today in pretrial detention at the Hartford Correctional Center in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000. He is scheduled to return to Manchester Superior Court on Feb. 3.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details: Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 14, police responded three times to early morning burglaries at Dee's One Smart Cookie, a gluten-free bakery on New London Turnpike.

In the first instance, on Nov. 29, surveillance cameras didn't record what was happening, but they did on Dec. 5 and Dec. 14.

On those two days, cameras recorded a sport utility vehicle park near the entrance of the bakery, and then a man gets out and breaks the windowpanes in the front door to unlock the deadbolt.

The man had a beard and a ponytail, and was wearing a distinctive hooded sweatshirt with a green and yellow checked pattern. In both instances the man walked inside, ripped the cash register off the counter, and left with it.

The videos were shared with other police departments. South Windsor police reported a similar-looking man in the same type of vehicle attempted to break into an auto parts store in their town on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 16, East Hartford police detained Lopez on Main Street, a short distance from where he lives. Glastonbury police immediately recognized Lopez from the videos because of his appearance — and because he was wearing a sweatshirt identical to the one seen in the bakery videos.

When police questioned Lopez, he denied committing any crimes or knowing anything about a burglary. He said someone had given him the sweatshirt a couple days before.

In total Lopez is accused of stealing nearly $1,900 from the bakery and causing about $2,500 worth of damage.

After Lopez was arrested, the bakery posted a thank-you note to the Police Department and its customers on its Facebook page.

"We were overwhelmed by the kindness of so many customers and strangers reaching out to us the past few weeks as we experienced difficulties at the bakery with break-ins and more," one post read.

"A great big, heartfelt thank-you to all of you."

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.