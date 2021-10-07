Glastonbury police charge Hartford teen with breaking into a homeowner’s garage to steal her car

Glastonbury police on Wednesday arrested a young Hartford man who they said broke into a car in a homeowner’s driveway, then used the garage door opener so he could steal a different care from her garage.

The suspect is 18, but police cannot release his name because he was 17 at the time.

Like many Connecticut towns, Glastonbury has had a rash of car thefts and break-ins over the past year and a half. But investigators said in this case, the suspect did more than just steal a car: He took it out of the closed garage, where the homeowner thought it was parked safely.

Around 1 a.m. on July 26, the man burglarized a car in the driveway of a Hopewell Round home, Lt. Corey Davis reported. A garage door opener had been left in that vehicle; the man found it, and used it to get into the garage, where he found the owner’s unlocked 2013 Audi and stole it, police said.

Glastonbury’s auto theft unit has been investigating, and got a warrant for the suspect. He was apprehended Wednesday and taken to the juvenile detention in Hartford, police said Thursday.

He is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, second-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny and criminal trover. Police believe he had an accomplice, and Davis said investigators may still make another arrest.

The break-in shows that homeowners and car owners must make sure all of their property is secure every night, Davis said.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve seen a rise in incidents where people will go into garages or houses to find a key. You want to make sure you don’t have a garage opener accessible in a car in the driveway, and you don’t want to leave a key in the car even if it’s in your garage,” he said.

Davis said Glastonbury’s auto theft investigators will continue working with counterparts from other Connecticut communities because serial car thieves cross town lines.

“It’s really been helpful that the agencies in this region are working together - the kids who are stealing cars aren’t just staying in one town,” he said.