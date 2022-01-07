Glastonbury police charge man with car burglary spree

Glastonbury police arrested a New Britain man Thursday on charges connected to a car burglary spree in November.

Marquees Rodriguez, 18, faces charges that include burglary, larceny, theft of a credit card and illegal use of a credit card. Rodriguez also faces many charges in other area towns, Glastonbury police spokesman Lt. Corey Davis said Friday.

Car burglaries by a crew of thieves prompted multiple calls to police on Nov. 15. The thefts involved a grey Infiniti sedan stolen from Bloomfield, Davis said. The thieves also made multiple fraudulent charges on credit cards stolen from a woman’s vehicle parked at the end of a walking trail at 206 House St., Davis said.

Later that day, police spotted the Infiniti in Hartford, but the driver, later identified as Rodriguez, eluded capture, Davis said. The vehicle was recovered the next day in West Hartford, and on Nov. 23, Rodriguez was apprehended in Hartford in another stolen vehicle by members of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force, Davis said. Hartford police arrested him on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, a stolen handgun and a high capacity magazine, Davis said.

Davis said the arrest in Glastonbury was made possible “by outstanding inter-agency cooperative efforts.”

