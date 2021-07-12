Glastonbury police ID student accused of yearbook tampering

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·2 min read
Jul. 12—GLASTONBURY — Police today identified the local high school student who is accused of placing a quote from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and a man who has been convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings under photos of other students in this year's Glastonbury High School yearbook.

The student is Hollister Tryon, 18, of 207 Buttonball Lane, according to the Police Department's online arrest log. He is facing two counts of third-degree computer crime, police say. Each count is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Tryon was arrested Friday and released on a $5,000 bond, of which he had to post 10% in cash, according to police. He is due Aug. 6 in Manchester Superior Court.

Tryon is accused of placing the Hitler quote, which was incorrectly attributed to George Floyd, the Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis, under the photo of another student, police say.

In addition, they say, he is accused of placing a quote under yet another student's picture that referred to drugs and included the name of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted of involvement in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

Three people were killed by the pressure cooker bombs place by Tsarnaev and his brother, Tamerian, who was killed during their attempt to flee from police four days after the bombings. Some 280 people were injured by the bombs.

Tryon "is accused of unlawfully accessing a computer database students used to submit their yearbook quotes and changing the two students' quotes prior to publication of the yearbook in October 2020," police said in the arrest log.

School administrators learned of the tampering after initial copies of the yearbook were distributed to seniors this spring. They asked those who had received their yearbooks to return them for correction, and they delayed distribution of other yearbooks to permit the corrections to be made.

