Glastonbury police: Impaired, speeding biker caused double fatal crash

Feb. 9—GLASTONBURY — Police investigators say motorcyclist Gordon Southby, 18, of Glastonbury, whom police had ticketed repeatedly for past driving violations, was to blame for the Sept. 25 crash that killed him and a 15-year-old Colchester high school student riding in the vehicle Southby collided with.

The investigation concluded that factors contributing to the fatal crash were Southby's "elevated blood alcohol content," THC in his system, and his "excessive speed," local police Lt Anthony Pagliughi said in a two-paragraph statement released Thursday.

THC is intoxicating chemical in marijuana.

Also killed in the crash was Andra Spencer, a student at the Bacon Academy in Colchester, according to that town's school superintendent, Thomas Y. McDowell. Spencer was a passenger in a sport-utility vehicle at the time of the fatal accident.

Two other occupants of the SUV were "basically shook up" by the crash and were taken to area hospitals for observation, Glastonbury police Capt. Mark Catania said shortly after the accident.

Southby, known as Mac, was a senior at Glastonbury High School.

The crash occurred at intersection of Hebron Avenue and the Route 2 eastbound ramp a few minutes before 7 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Southby, who listed an address on Heritage Drive, had been involved in at least five previous encounters with local police over his driving in the two years before his death, court records show.

On Jan. 24, 2022, he got a traffic ticket accusing him of reckless driving and other motor vehicle violations that said he had been driving a small car at 73 mph in a 35-mph zone near the intersection of Main Street and Morgan Drive. He was also accused of driving without a license in that incident.

Southby applied for an underage drinking program in that case, but court records don't indicate that a judge had acted on the application by the time he died.

Last May, Southby was again charged with reckless driving, along with a number of other motor-vehicle violations, in a March 22 incident in which a local police officer reported that a motorcycle accelerated away from him when he tried to stop it on Keeney Street.

The officer, Bryant Cleveland, wrote in an arrest-warrant affidavit that the bike crossed a double yellow line to pass two vehicles on a sharp curve that has been a problem area for accidents.

The officer reported that he recognized the motorcycle involved in the Keeney Street incident and the clothing and helmet the motorcyclist was wearing from past contacts with Southby.

In the first incident, on Oct. 27, 2020, Cleveland reported, Southby "eluded my direction to stop" while driving a dirt bike but later admitted the violation and was issued an infraction ticket.

More than nine months later, on Aug. 13, 2021, Southby drove a motorcycle erratically in the Glastonbury High School parking lot, making obscene gestures at police officers, going at high speed, and driving toward officers, Cleveland wrote.

Two months later, on Oct. 22, 2021, Southby "engaged in pursuit" on a motorcycle, the officer reported, adding that they made eye contact as Southby passed him and he recognized Southby's face.

The investigation of the fatal crash was conducted by accident reconstructionists in the local Police Department's Traffic Unit, with the help of the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad, Pagliughi said.

