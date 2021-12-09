Glastonbury Police investigating armed robbery

Dec. 9—GLASTONBURY — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Shell gas station at 566 Hebron Ave. around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police were on the scene a minute after they were alerted of the incident, but the suspect had already driven off, according to a press release posted on the Glastonbury Police Facebook page.

Police said Thursday afternoon that no one was injured in the robbery. The suspect was able to steal an undetermined amount of money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as having a Spanish accent and was driving a black 2014 Ford F-150 truck, police wrote. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 860-652-4260.

— Ben Crnic

