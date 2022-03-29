Glastonbury police lieutenant on leave during crash probe

Mar. 29—Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin Troy was placed on paid administrative leave Feb. 7 pending the outcome of investigations of a motor vehicle accident in Enfield, according to a memorandum released Monday in response to a freedom-of-information request by the Journal Inquirer.

Glastonbury Town Manager Richard J. Johnson said today that Troy remains on leave.

The Journal Inquirer made a freedom-of-information request last week to the Enfield Police Department for information on any department investigation involving Troy.

Enfield police replied Wednesday that "the case is still active and cannot be released until closed."

Paid administrative leave isn't generally considered to be disciplinary action. Rather, it is used during investigations seeking to determine whether disciplinary action is warranted.

Attempts to reach Troy on Monday — both through his town email address and telephone number and other methods — were unsuccessful.

Troy was disciplined twice last year over attendance issues.

In one case, he received a written reprimand for calling out sick without at least an hour's notice.

On Aug. 4, police Chief Marshall S. Porter placed Troy on a 10-day unpaid suspension for being late for work on July 20, which the chief called part of a pattern of behavior for which Troy had been disciplined.

The chief warned that further violations of department rules "may result in harsher disciplinary action up to and including demotion or termination of employment with the Town of Glastonbury."

In the Feb. 7 memo placing Troy on paid administrative leave, Porter listed the subject as a "confidential police investigation" regarding an Enfield Police Department "M/V/A investigation."

The chief directed Troy to arrange through Capt. Mark Catania to surrender his Glastonbury Police Department badges, identifications, and firearms.

He ordered, however, that Troy remain available for department calls and meetings during his normal work hours throughout the suspension.

"Throughout the course of your suspension, your police authorities are suspended," the chief wrote. "You may not represent yourself to be a Glastonbury Police Officer, nor are you allowed on Police Department premises without permission from the Police Chief or Captain Catania."

