Glastonbury police: Man injured after trying to knife officer

Mar. 15—GLASTONBURY — A man tried to knife a local police officer on Wednesday afternoon as officers were attempting to check someone's welfare at a home on Long Hill Drive.

Police said that officers used force to subdue the man during the 1:20 p.m. incident and sent him to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The incident remained under investigation late Wednesday, police said.

