Glastonbury police: Revenge porn defendant also made threats of violence

Nov. 22—A Glastonbury man accused of harassing a former romantic partner and her boyfriend with revenge porn is suspected of including threats of violence in communications to the boyfriend.

One text message that Matthew Scott Hawkey, 38, of 100 Mark Drive is suspected of sending to the boyfriend includes the statements, "My boys will make sure you never do it again" and "Total strangers will teach you a lesson," local police Officer Laura T. Caruso reported in an affidavit.

The telephone number those WhatsApp messages came from has a Florida area code. But data provided by Google — which had use of the phone number the day the messages were sent, June 9 — included a "recovery" email address that Caruso said Hawkey has used to communicate with her and a recovery phone number listed for him in Glastonbury police records, the officer reported.

Moreover, another email address associated with the person using the Florida phone number that day included "mhawkey" and Hawkey's birth date, according to the officer. She went on to report the following:

The boyfriend, who lives out of state, received a taunting text message on June 27 from the phone number listed in Glastonbury police records as Hawkey's primary number. When he replied with a derisive message and a "thumbs-up" emoji, he received the response, "Thx for the reminder. Pick 1 finger, remove it yourself. Or lose 5. Your decision."

Several of the harassing messages received by the boyfriend included videos of his girlfriend engaging in sex acts. Caruso reported that the woman played the video for her and identified herself as the woman shown in it. The officer said the video also included audio recordings of sexual statements by the male involved.

REVENGE PORN

DEFENDANT: MATTHEW SCOTT HAWKEY, 38, OF 100 MARK DRIVE IN GLASTONBURY.

CHARGES: FOUR COUNTS OF ILLEGALLY DISSEMINATING AN INTIMATE IMAGE, SIX COUNTS EACH OF SECOND-DEGREE HARASSMENT AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

STATUS: FREE ON $15,000 BOND; NEXT DUE DEC. 14 IN MANCHESTER SUPERIOR COURT.

The officer reported that she has had extensive contact with Hawkey, on the phone and in person, in connection to several Glastonbury Police Department cases. She said she identified the male voice as Hawkey's, adding that the video includes his face, which the officer said she "immediately recognized as Hawkey."

Hawkey is facing four counts of illegally disseminating an intimate image and six counts each of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct. All the charges are misdemeanors, with each of the intimate image counts carrying up to a year in prison and the other counts carrying lesser penalties.

Hawkey is free on $15,000 bond and is next due Dec. 14 in Manchester Superior Court, records show. Judge Sheila M. Prats has ordered Hawkey to have no contact with either his former romantic partner or her boyfriend, court records show.

A variety of phone numbers were used in the harassing messages at issue in the case. The officer reported that Hawkey's primary number was used in two of them and that each of the numbers used has been linked to the Glastonbury area through latitude and longitude.

Caruso said the accounts used were created with variations of Hawkey's name or initials and have been linked to his known phone numbers and email addresses.

She also cited the "consistency" in the type of language used in the messages from different phone numbers and similarities in the subject matter and in the videos received by the boyfriend.

Court records don't list a lawyer for Hawkey. Attempts to reach Hawkey this morning on the phone numbers listed for him in the officer's affidavit didn't immediately succeed.

