Glastonbury police say single shooter targeted condo Tuesday

May 19—GLASTONBURY — The gunshots that shattered the midnight quiet of the condominium complex on Cobbs Mill Lane early Tuesday were directed at a single condo unit and were the work of "an unknown shooter who was standing within the complex," police say.

These details have emerged from what police call "a preliminary investigation" of the shooting in a post on their Facebook page. There have been no reports of injuries in the incident.

Police are asking for help from anyone with information on the shooting or anyone with home surveillance video that may have recorded relevant information. They ask anyone who can help to contact Detective David Hoover at 860-652-4284 or leave a tip on the Police Department's website

www.glastonburyct.gov/police

SHOOTING

WHERE: Cobbs Mill Lane condominium complex, off Griswold Street in Glastonbury

WHEN: 12:53 a.m. Tuesday

TARGETED: One condo unit, police say

SHOOTER: Unknown person standing in complex; no arrest yet, police say

The surveillance camera that Marisa Jaworski keeps trained on the parking space in front of her unit captured the loud sound of the shots. It recorded the time of the shooting as 12:53 a.m. but didn't capture images of the shooting or of the car that people heard speeding off immediately afterward.

Police say they received a report of the incident at 12:57 a.m.

Residents said the car was seen turning east on Griswold Street as it left the Cobbs Mill Lane complex.

A bullet hole could be seen in the lower right-hand corner of a front window of one condo unit, surrounded by spidery cracks, and there was a hole in a screen inside the window. There was another defect in the window where it appeared to have been hit, but not penetrated, by a bullet.

When a Journal Inquirer reporter rang the doorbell of that unit Tuesday afternoon, nobody answered.

People were chatting outside in the sun, and children were playing in a quiet street of the complex Tuesday afternoon. But at least one child wasn't there.

"Normally he's here playing out front," the boy's grandmother told a reporter. "Not right now."

The grandmother, who lives next door to the unit with the bullet damage, said she was sleeping when she heard what she thought at first was a car backfiring. She called the incident "scary, still now, very scary, very unsettling."

Like most people interviewed, she declined to give her name.

Signs in front of two units of the building that received the gunfire read, "Congratulations to our 5th graders. Go soar!"

Another woman who heard the shots thought at first that they were a shotgun — someone firing at an animal. Jaworski had a different reaction. When she saw police starting to put up crime scene tape, she said, "I thought someone was dead."

A woman who answered the door of another condo said, "I lived in town my whole life, and I never experienced this."

And a woman who was standing behind the screen door of another unit watching children outside said, "This community used to be so quiet. It was jarring."

A woman who was standing behind the screen door of another unit watching children outside said, "This community used to be so quiet. It was jarring."