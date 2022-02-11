Glastonbury school board member, resident arrested over confrontation

Feb. 11—GLASTONBURY — The Board of Education member and resident who were involved in a physical confrontation at the Dec. 14 board hearing on a petition to restore use of the local high school's Tomahawks name and logo have both been arrested, a police spokesman said today.

Board member M. Ray McFall and resident Mark Finocchiaro are both charged with second-degree breach of peace, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine, said Lt. Corey Davis, the Police Department spokesman.

"Our investigation found them equally culpable," he said, adding that the affidavits detailing the results of the police investigation won't be publicly available until Monday.

McFall turned himself in Thursday, and Finocchiaro did so this morning, Davis said. He said the bonds for both men were set at $2,500 non-surety, meaning that they weren't required to post money or property but will be charged that amount if they fail to appear in court when required.

Both are due March 10 in Manchester Superior Court, according to Davis.

During the emotionally charged Dec. 14 hearing, held in the local high school auditorium, Finocchiaro called Board of Education Chairman Douglas Foyle an obscene name when Foyle told him that his time to speak had expired.

Later, during a break following the completion of the public hearing, McFall, who had supported changing the high school's mascot when the school board first voted on the issue in August 2020, came down from the auditorium stage, where the board members were seated.

A confrontation developed between him and Finocchiaro, who moved very close to McFall, video taken by WVIT-TV30 shows. McFall put his hands on Finocchiaro's torso and moved him back. Finocchiaro then punched McFall in the face, knocking him down.

McFall was then a Republican. The party's town chairman, George Norman, subsequently asked McFall to resign from the school board, explaining in a Facebook message that he did so "because I believed that his continued presence would distract the Board from its singular mission of educating our children."

McFall declined to resign from the school board, resigning instead from the Republican Party.

The school board had planned to vote on the Tomahawk's issue at the Dec. 14 meeting, but the meeting was adjourned because police cleared the auditorium after the confrontation. At a subsequent special meeting, the school board voted, 7-1, to reaffirm its decision to change the mascot, with McFall voting with the majority.

Some residents have since repeatedly called for McFall to resign or be removed from the board. But the town's lawyers have told the Town Council that it lacks legal authority to remove elected officials.

The controversy has spread to encompass another board member, Democrat David Peniston, who referred to some of the group that supported Finocchiaro at the meeting as "rednecks," a term they condemn as racist. Peniston, who is Black, has apologized for making "derogatory comments" but hasn't resigned from the board as some critics have urged him to do.

In a Facebook message about his request that McFall resign from the school board, Norman wrote, "While I don't condone the actions of either individual involved, I believe that a higher onus is placed on elected officials to represent our Town well by their actions and their words, to avoid situations that may result in confrontations, and to de-escalate confrontations when they do occur."

