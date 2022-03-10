Glastonbury school board member seeks probation

Mar. 10—A Glastonbury Board of Education member who was involved in a physical confrontation with a resident during a break in an emotional board hearing in December applied today for admission to a pretrial probation program that can lead to dismissal of the misdemeanor charge he is facing.

The board member — M. Ray McFall, 57, of 40 Bidwell St. — was planning to file a written application for admission to the state's accelerated rehabilitation program immediately after his brief arraignment in Manchester Superior Court on a charge of second-degree breach of peace, according to his lawyer, William H. Paetzold.

Glastonbury police last month charged both McFall and Mark Finocchiaro, 53, of 83 Bittersweet Lane with that misdemeanor as a result of their confrontation at the Dec. 14 Board of Education hearing on a petition to restore the Tomahawk as the mascot of Glastonbury High School's sports teams.

Finocchiaro is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in the Manchester court.

Under state law, McFall will have to send Finocchiaro formal notification of his application for the probation program so that Finocchiaro can comment during the April 21 hearing at which a judge is to decide on the application.

If the judge grants the application, McFall can be put on probation for as much as two years, possibly with conditions but without a requirement to report to a probation officer. If he complies with all conditions and isn't arrested again while on probation, the breach-of-peace charge will be dismissed and all official records of the case will be erased.

McFall voted with the board majority in August 2020 to drop the Tomahawk mascot.

Finocchiaro spoke in favor of restoring the mascot at the Dec. 14 hearing, during which McFall served as timekeeper for public comments. When he was told that three minutes were up, Finocchiaro grew angry and called board Chairman Douglas Foyle an obscene name.

Later, during the break in the hearing, McFall told police, he came down from the stage in the Glastonbury High School auditorium, where the hearing was held, and walked down the aisle, intending to speak to Republican Town Council Minority Leader Kurt Cavanaugh.

McFall told police that Finocchiaro or someone in his group asked who he was, and things got heated, according to an affidavit by School Resource Officer Jason Trudeau, who also described the following:

McFall and Finocchiaro exchanged obscenities.

"Ray's demeanor was very aggressive," the officer continued. "Mark appears to say, 'Are you in my face?' and Ray responds with, 'Yeah, I'm in your face.'"

Finocchiaro responded with something the officer says can't be heard clearly, but which McFall quoted in his police interview as, "Do you want to go?" McFall's answer was, "I'm right here."

Finocchiaro then "leans into the side of Ray's face/ear and clearly" calls him an obscene name, according to the officer.

"Ray then slowly pushes Mark backwards, keeping his hands planted on his chest," the officer continued. "Mark was being held up against the fixed chair, and the top half of his body was leaned backwards due to the push.

"Mark clearly looks surprised, and that is when Mark punched Ray in the face using his right hand," the officer wrote. "It should be noted that at the time Mark struck Ray in the face, Ray still had his hands on him, pushing him back."

Lt. Corey Davis, the Police Department spokesman, has said the department's investigation found the two men "equally culpable."

