Glastonbury seeks to build coalition against juvenile crime

Jul. 15—GLASTONBURY — During the second straight Town Council meeting at which one resident after another expressed deep concern and fear about the wave of vehicle theft and juvenile crime that has been hitting Glastonbury and other Connecticut communities, council Chairman Thomas P. Gullotta had this message for the crowd:

"Everybody up here has the same concerns," Gullotta said at Tuesday's council meeting. "It's not a 'we' and 'they,' it's us."

"If you're going to create change, it's going to happen in Hartford," he had said moments earlier. But he suggested that events at the state Capitol can be influenced by what people do in their towns, specifically by building "a coalition of communities to get the change you're asking."

The council has scheduled a public forum on "crimes by juveniles and young people occurring in communities throughout Greater Hartford" for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Riverfront Community Center.

It will be open to out-of-towners, and Gullotta suggested that Glastonbury residents reach out to people in South Windsor, Manchester, and East Hartford to join the push for change.

"We could reach out to Hartford," he added.

The forum will feature several law enforcement speakers, including Police Chief Marshall Porter, Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr., and a speaker who has yet to be chosen from the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association, according to a notice distributed today by the town.

At least one speaker can be expected to offer a different point of view — Susan Hamilton, the state's chief public defender for juvenile matters.

Also on the speakers' list are the three state legislators who represent Glastonbury, Sen. Steve Cassano and Reps. Jill Barry and Jason Doucette.

There will also be public comment, and Tuesday's council meeting provided a preview of what that may look like.

Story continues

The Police Department announced Tuesday that it is forming a "dedicated auto theft team," that "will be relentlessly investigating cases of vehicle thefts and burglaries in Glastonbury and will be working closely with other agencies to identify and apprehend offenders in the region."

Resident Laura Hancock thanked the department for this initiative but wondered what it can do if offenders aren't held accountable. She said the issue isn't merely theft of property — "they're shooting at homeowners."

That happened in Glastonbury around 3 a.m. on July 2, when a woman went to her door on Talcott Road and saw two "youths dressed in dark clothing" approach her car in the driveway, according to police. When she opened her front door and called out to the youths, one of them twice fired a gun at her, with the rounds striking the front door area where she was standing, police reported. The woman was uninjured.

"We don't feel safe, and we need action," Hancock said.

Resident Kristin Bourbeau said the situation has taken a "deadly turn" since the last council meeting, referring to the death of Henryk Gudelski, 53, a runner who was hit by a stolen sport utility vehicle in New Britain. The vehicle fled the scene, but a 17-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested.

Bourbeau said the theft problem has her up at all hours of the night peering out her windows.

Resident Melinda Smith described waking up to find four cars broken into — one in her garage.

"When someone enters your home, it's a different level of criminality" than stealing property, she said.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.