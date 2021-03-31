Glastonbury sexual assault case against teen disappears

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read
Mar. 31—The case against a teenager who was accused of committing a serious sexual assault on a fellow juvenile in Glastonbury in late 2019 disappeared from publicly available Hartford Superior Court records this week, leaving several possibilities as to what happened.

Hector Rafael Cruz, who was born in 2003, was charged with first-degree sexual assault under a provision dealing with forcible rape and with risk of injury to a child in an incident that occurred on Dec. 27, 2019, according to online court records.

CASE DISAPPEARS

DEFENDANT: Hector Rafael Cruz, born in 2003

CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child

POSSIBILITIES: Judge sealed case while leaving it on regular adult docket, judge granted Cruz youthful offender status, or case was dropped or dismissed

His case appeared on Monday's docket for the section of Hartford Superior Court that handles the region's most serious criminal cases. But subsequent checks of online court records found no listing for Cruz's name under pending cases or convictions.

Possible explanations for the disappearance include the following: A judge might have sealed the case from public view while leaving it on the regular adult docket. Or, the judge might have granted Cruz youthful offender status, a confidential form of prosecution that limits potential penalties. A third possibility is that the case might have been dropped or dismissed.

A call by the Journal Inquirer to Cruz's lawyer, Dennis Bradley, wasn't returned Tuesday.

The JI asked the state Judicial Department for an audio recording of Monday's hearing or for court records that might shed light on the situation but received no substantive response.

Even before Tuesday, publicly available information on the case was sparse.

The case's existence was made public in August after a federal judge issued a preliminary ruling holding unconstitutional a 2019 state law making confidential juvenile cases that have been transferred to adult court until after a trial or conviction by plea.

But U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea's order allowed defense lawyers to file motions in Superior Court asking that some or all court records in their clients' cases remain confidential.

Bradley filed such a motion on Cruz's behalf, which Judge Laura F. Baldini had yet to act on when the Journal Inquirer asked about the case in August. As a result, the arrest-warrant affidavit detailing the allegations against Cruz wasn't made public at that time.

But Bradley told the JI in August, "My client maintains his innocence. We hope to have our day in court to show that he is innocent and that these allegations are absolutely erroneous."

"This is a teenager who has been outstanding by every single measure you could measure a human being by," the defense lawyer added later. He said Cruz has been outstanding academically and in extracurricular activities such as sports, adding that he has no record of juvenile delinquency.

