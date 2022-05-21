Glastonbury woman, 19, gets 3 months in crash that killed woman, 84

May 21—A 19-year-old Glastonbury woman accepted a plea bargain Friday in which she was convicted of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle in the Jan. 23, 2020 accident that killed an 84-year-old woman as she was crossing Griswold Street to get her mail.

Carly Diascro received a three-month prison sentence, which she has started serving at Connecticut's women's prison, the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme, according to online state Department of Correction records.

The sentence, which Diascro received in Vernon Superior Court, calls for her to be on probation for two years after she is released from prison, with the possibility of almost nine more months in prison if she violates release conditions, online state judicial records show.

Killed in the crash was Valda Dienavs, 84.

Negligent homicide with a motor vehicle used to be a misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum of six months in prison. But in 2019, the legislature increased the maximum prison sentence to three years, meaning that it is now a felony.

Still, it isn't the most serious charge Diascro was facing.

She was also charged with evading responsibility in a case involving death, which carries two to 20 years in prison. She wasn't convicted of that charge in Friday's plea bargain.

Diascro was 17 at the time of the accident, and Glastonbury police didn't publicly identify her at the time of her arrest because she was a juvenile. The Journal Inquirer later learned her name and confirmed it through public court records.

In an arrest-warrant affidavit, Glastonbury police Officer Sue-Ellen Jobes quotes Diascro as saying that the woman fell backward into her car.

But the officer also quotes two of Dienavs' grown daughters as saying that their mother was in great health, took no medications, and was very active and steady on her feet.

The officer concluded that Diascro "did not provide Dienavs with an appropriate cushion of safety as she passed by or come to a stop before knowingly colliding with her."

Police found a home surveillance video that appeared to show Diascro's vehicle driving toward the accident scene at 12:03 p.m. In searching Diascro's cellphone, police found it had been used several times between 12:04 p.m. and 12:05 p.m., when the 911 calls started coming in, including a call that started at 12:04:29 and lasted more than four minutes. The call's "log" was deleted from the phone, Jobes reported.

Diascro admitted in a police interview that "she knew she should not have kept driving, however she was scared and still in shock as to what just happened," the officer reported.

