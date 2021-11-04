Glastonbury woman charged with using hatchet in attempted murder of wife

Nov. 4—GLASTONBURY — A local woman was charged Wednesday evening with attempted murder and first-degree assault based on accusations she hit her wife over the head with a hatchet several times, police said.

Lori Lee, 58, of 32 Newell Lane was held in lieu of a $500,000 bond after her 9:47 p.m. arrest at her home, according to police. She was to appear today in Manchester Superior Court.

Lee's wife was taken to Hartford Hospital with what police described as a serious injury but is expected to recover, police say.

The attempted murder and first-degree assault charges that Lee is facing each carry up to 20 years in prison. She is also facing a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to police.

