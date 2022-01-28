Glastonbury woman's divorce lawyer to appeal disbarment

Jan. 28—The lawyer who represented a Glastonbury woman in a contentious divorce says she will appeal a Superior Court judge's decision to disbar her on grounds that she lied to the court and made baseless claims that another judge favored Jewish professionals, protected pedophiles, and discriminated against the disabled.

"I am being targeted," said the lawyer, Nickola J. Cunha, who practiced from an office in Hamden. "I'm an easy target. I'm a solo practitioner."

Asked during a telephone interview who was targeting her, Cunha said it was judges in the family division of Superior Court who support Judge Trial Referee Gerard I. Adelman, the semi-retired judge she accused of harboring biases, and Judge Jane K. Grossman, about whom Cunha has also expressed "concerns."

Asked why she thinks she is an easy target, Cunha said it is because, as a solo practitioner, she lacks "a source of other attorneys backing me that have political connections." She added that she doesn't "come from a family with deep pockets."

"I pride myself on being honest at all times," Cunha said.

She said she is "shocked and embarrassed" by the disbarment, imposed on her by Judge Thomas G. Moukawsher in a decision issued Tuesday. "What they expect and will not get is for me to bow down and apologize. I will not apologize for something I did not do."

She cited one of Moukawsher's decisions in the case in which he said she had claimed that Adelman makes money for Jewish professionals by always ruling in their favor. She denied having said that.

Cunha represented Karen Ambrose of Glastonbury, who now uses the last name Riordan, in a divorce case filed by her husband, Christopher Ambrose of Madison, which went to trial before Adelman.

In the face of criticism from Cunha, Adelman, who is assigned to a regional family trial docket in Middletown, eventually referred the case to Moukawsher, who is assigned to the same docket. Moukawsher wrote in the disbarment decision that he asked whether either party was seeking to disqualify Adelman and that Cunha subsequently filed a motion to do so.

Story continues

Cunha made the bias accusations against Adelman in arguing for his disqualification from the Ambrose case.

Moukawsher wrote in the decision that Cunha "failed to show a scintilla of evidence" to prove that Adelman had the biases she alleged. He also found that she lied about the contents of state Department of Children and Families documents.

Cunha accused Moukawsher of relying on documents that weren't properly part of the court record in his decision.

If Cunha fails to win reversal of the disbarment, she can apply for reinstatement of her license to practice law after five years.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.