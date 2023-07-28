Glastonburyofficialasked police to 'cut him a break' when asked to perform DUI test, report shows

Jul. 28—But instead of blowing into the machine's mouthpiece as directed, Sacchitella repeatedly asked Cutler to "cut him a break" and put him "in a cell for a couple of hours instead" because of his managerial position with the town, the officer noted in the report. As a result, the officer wrote, he classified Sacchitella's performance as a "refusal by conduct" to take the test.

Under state law, a refusal to take a chemical test for alcohol is evidence that can be presented to a jury at a DUI trial.

Sacchitella, who is charged with improperly signaling for a turn as well as DUI and evading, was arraigned Tuesday in state Superior Court in Manchester. He has yet to enter a plea and is due back in court Sept. 7, online records show.

Sacchitella's lawyer, Robert J.T. Britt, declined to comment about the case when reached on Friday.

"Because the case is pending, I reserve my comments for the courtroom," he said.

Town Manager Jonathan Luiz said Sacchitella submitted a letter on July 7, stating he would retire on Jan. 5, 2024. Luiz said Sacchitella is still actively working for the town.

Hearst Connecticut Media Group submitted a request under the state Freedom of Information Act to Luiz for any documents regarding disciplinary action against Sacchitella or any ongoing disciplinary proceedings. The town manager replied that none exist.

When interviewed by police after his arrest, Sacchitella said he had consumed two 16-ounce beers between 4 and 8:30 p.m. June 15, the report stated. The pickup truck driver reported the accident to police at 9:11 p.m., records show.

After arresting Sacchitella, police released him on $1,500 bond. However, he "could not think of a sober friend/family member that he could call to pick him up" from police headquarters, the report stated. As a result, Sacchitella stayed in a cell for about four hours "until he sobered up," the report said.

When Sacchitella was released around 3 a.m. June 16, he asked police department staff members to open the Academy Building, which is across the street from the police station and houses his office, "so he could sleep there for the night," Glastonbury Police Officer Glen R. Bona noted in his report. But police refused to open the building, Bona said.

The accident occurred as Sacchitella, who had been driving his SUV south on Manchester Road, turned right onto Hebron Avenue, Cutler reported. The eastbound pickup truck was stopped for the light when it was sideswiped by the SUV, the report stated.

The pickup driver said the SUV made no attempt to stop, adding that he made a U-turn and caught up with it by driving nearly 70 mph, then managed to box in the SUV as it turned right on Keeney Street, according to the officer's report.

Neither driver reported any injuries in the accident.

