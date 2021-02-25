Glaukos: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $10.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $120.3 million, or $2.70 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $225 million.

Glaukos shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $92.11, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GKOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GKOS

Recommended Stories

  • Biden directive expands jobless aid to more unemployed

    Unemployed Americans who have turned down job offers because they feared their prospective employers weren't providing sufficient protection from the coronavirus would qualify for jobless aid under a directive the Labor Department issued Thursday. The measure would also expand a federal unemployment benefits program, established in last spring's economic relief package, to cover workers who have lost hours or who were laid off because of the pandemic. The federal program, known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, made the self-employed and gig workers eligible for jobless aid for the first time.

  • TaxAct vs. TurboTax: Which Is the Best Tax Software?

    Preparing and filing your taxes isn't usually a pleasant experience -- unless you're expecting to receive a large tax refund. On top of paying a large portion of your income to the government, you'll...

  • Brazil's Petrobras calls meeting to elect Bolsonaro ally

    Board members of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras on Tuesday paved the way for approval of a retired general with no industry experience to take the helm of the state-controlled company, sparking fears of government meddling in pricing. President Jair Bolsonaro announced last week that former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna would take over the firm, seeking to appeal to truck drivers who have threatened to strike over recent increases in fuel prices and whose 2018 strikes brought the country to a standstill. Following standard procedure, Petrobras’ board voted on Tuesday to summon an extraordinary general assembly in order to elect Silva e Luna a board member, replacing Roberto Castello Branco, the company said in a statement.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.

  • Barclays lifts 2021 oil price outlook on tighter U.S. supply view

    The bank increased its 2021 Brent crude oil price outlook by $7 to $62 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude price estimate by $6 to $58 a barrel. U.S. energy firms last week cut the number of oil rigs operating for the first time since November as a freeze hit most of Texas. The bank said the lacklustre supply response by U.S. oil producers to rising prices indicated that much stronger prices are required for incremental supplies.

  • BOE Dismisses Talk of Inflation Threat During Post-Covid Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England officials brushed aside suggestions that the economy is about to suffer from higher inflation anytime soon as it struggles with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.Answering questions from lawmakers on Wednesday, policy makers said data monitored by the central bank don’t show evidence of inflation overshooting its 2% target.A surge in household savings under lockdown has fueled speculation of a rapid increase in consumer demand as the government starts to unwind virus restrictions next month. Economists anticipate inflation to accelerate this year, driven by energy prices and the expiry of a sales tax cut for the hospitality industry in April.But BOE officials were cautious about the strength of the recovery, noting they expect a contraction in the first quarter and risks of the crisis leaving scars on the labor market. The annual pace of consumer price inflation bottomed out at 0.2% in August and was 0.6% in the most recent month, still well below target.“I don’t see any evidence across the piece that inflation expectations have moved to levels that would worry us in terms of the inflation target,” Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said.The comments suggest the BOE is unlikely to tighten monetary policy in the face of a temporary spike in consumer prices. Minutes of the bank’s last meeting said the committee “does not intend to tighten monetary policy until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made eliminating spare capacity.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“We expect elevated unemployment to push inflation back below target in the first half of 2022. That’s likely to prevent the BOE from taking a hawkish turn this year.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for full INSIGHT. Jonathan Haskel, another member of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, pointed to a survey that showed that 70% of respondents intend to hold onto the savings they build up in the pandemic.Governor Andrew Bailey said the economic impact of the government’s plan to ease restrictions is broadly consistent with the latest BOE forecasts. He added that he had no concerns about inflation in the U.S., where President Joe Biden is pushing for a massive stimulus program.Gross domestic product shrank about 10% in 2020 and is set to contract at the start of this year. The central bank expects that to be followed by a 5.2% expansion in the second quarter and 4.6% in the following three months.Read More: Britons Saved on Record Scale During Coronavirus LockdownFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of The Aaron's Company, Inc. ( NYSE:AAN ) by...

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ozon Holdings PLC ( NASDAQ:OZON ) by taking the...

  • Sunak Pushes Review of U.K. Fiscal Goals to Later This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has punted a decision on what rules will govern his tax and spending decisions until the Fall.Ahead of his Budget next week, what’s clear is that the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the economy and the priority is to buttress jobs. Sunak promised a review of the fiscal framework in his first budget last March, saying he would consult “widely with a range of experts” before reporting back in the fall.But the pandemic proved deeper and longer than ministers expected, and the autumn budget was canceled. As things stand, the chancellor won’t announce new fiscal rules on March 3, a person familiar with the matter said.Those criteria matter because they signal to markets how the government will manage the public finances and Sunak considers it his “sacred” duty to leave them in good shape for future generations. His task is to rein in a budget deficit that’s ballooned because of the 300 billion-pound ($422 billion) cost of tackling the outbreak so far.“He has to indicate some general guidelines as to what will be his fiscal rulebook going forward,” Norman Lamont, a former Conservative chancellor, said in an interview this month.CutsFor now, Sunak will wait.The next opportunity to set out a new fiscal framework will present itself around the time of the next Budget, said the person, who spoke anonymously about next week’s spending blueprint. Nevertheless, the chancellor will address head-on the longer-term need for fiscal restraint on Wednesday, according to the person, who suggested there may be some measures unveiled to raise tax or cut spending.The person pointed to last year’s spending review, when Sunak cut overseas aid and froze some public sector pay as evidence the chancellor is prepared to take some steps to control the deficit.Given the uncertainty, investors are unlikely to punish Sunak for the delay in unveiling new fiscal rules. It remains to be seen how deeply the economy will be scarred by the crisis, which will determine the extent to which tax rises or spending cuts are needed at some point down the line.However, markets will ultimately want to know his precise targets for bringing down the deficit and stabilizing a debt load now at 100% of GDP for the first time since the early 1960s. The government owes more than 2 trillion pounds, leaving it exposed to any significant increase in interest rates.It came as:The Times newspaper reported Wednesday that Sunak is preparing to extend a holiday on stamp duty -- a tax on home purchases -- by three months until the end of June, without saying how it obtained the informationSome 26 Conservative members of Parliament wrote to the chancellor urging him not to raise fuel duty in the budget, in a letter seen by The Sun newspaperMillions of self-employed workers will be offered grants of up to 7,500 pounds but the program could be dropped from May, the Daily Telegraph reported, without citing anyoneHammond’s RulesBond yields have been rising in recent days amid expectations that the Bank of England will refrain from providing more stimulus as the economy rebounds strongly from the crisis.Since 1997, successive governments have set fiscal rules as a way of reassuring investors that the public finances are not being neglected. Most of those have been broken or scrapped by Conservative administrations publicly committed to prudence -- “austerity” became a term associated with Tories.The pandemic chaos means that rules set by then-chancellor Philip Hammond in November 2016 still formally stand. Those require among other things that the structural deficit is kept below 2% of gross domestic product in 2020-21. The overall deficit is set be approaching a fifth of the economy.The Tories outlined new rules ahead of the 2019 general election, when Sajid Javid was chancellor, to allow for extra investment in infrastructure. However, they were never written into the Charter for Budget Responsibility.(Adds newspaper reports on the budget from 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buy the Earnings Dip in Square? Let's Look at the Chart

    Square has been on fire this year but has endured a multi-day dip. Let's look at the charts to see if this latest selloff is an opportunity.

  • SPAC and ESG Fads on Collision Course With Billions at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the hottest equity market trends are headed for a clash as some ESG investors are having second thoughts about blank-check firms that have flooded the market.Early signs show that money managers wedded to environmental, social and governance themes are reluctant to buy into special-purpose acquisition companies before a target has been identified. That could potentially cut SPACs out of an investment class that’s on course to exceed $53 trillion by 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Sanford C. Bernstein analysts are among those questioning whether blank-check listings are a good fit for investors seeking to direct capital toward businesses and activities that support a greener and fairer society. Amundi SA, Europe’s largest asset manager, says it’s reluctant to hand over its clients’ money to third-party SPAC sponsors.“Does the prospect of buying into an acquisition vehicle before it has made its investment sit oddly, from a governance perspective, with the surge in ESG-driven investing?” analysts at Bernstein led by Inigo Fraser-Jenkins asked in a note on Wednesday.For some investors, the answer to that question is yes.“From an ESG perspective, it is quite difficult to invest in pre-deal SPACs,” said Ross Klein, founder and chief investment officer of Changebridge Capital, adding that without proper insight into the target acquisition, there is no way to assess the environmental or social impact of the business.“There is an interesting tug of war at play between the two trends,” he said. It’s once a deal has been announced that there’s opportunity to review initial financial disclosures and talk to management, customers and competitors, he said.SPACs are blank-check investments because there isn’t “good visibility on where the money will go in future; for this reason, they are just not an institutional way of investing money,” said Fabio di Giansante, head of large-cap European equities at Amundi.The SurgeThose concerns haven’t stopped a flurry of SPAC listings, especially in the U.S. Since the start of 2020, blank-check companies have raised about $140 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. And only a handful of these have been in Europe.Typically, sponsors -- well-known executives, or even private equity or venture capital firms -- create a SPAC with no actual business other than to take the cash it raises to invest in another firm that has yet to be identified. If no target is found within its two-year lifespan, the blank-check firm is dissolved and investors get their cash back. In case of a takeover, shareholders can either hold on to their shares or redeem their holdings if they don’t like the deal.With those options available, not all market players see pouring funds into SPACs as going against ESG principles.Investors can question the people running the vehicle about the type of target, and can sell if they don’t like the acquisition the SPAC makes, said Gavin Launder, a fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management. “Lack of transparency about the end target doesn’t necessarily make these vehicles ESG-incompatible.”Going GreenAdditionally, some SPACs are riding the ESG theme, looking to directly cash in on the flood of money pouring into green investments. ESG Core Investments BV raised 250 million euros ($303 million) this month in the first IPO of a sustainability-focused blank-check company in Europe.SPACs that have listed so far have completed more deals in technology than any other sector, with energy and utilities lagging at the bottom end, although acquisitions in these industries are heavily exposed to renewables, according to Bernstein.Still, the rush of SPAC listings, surpassing highs seen in early 2000s, has some investors concerned about the quality of the offerings coming to market.Investors should study the track-record of the sponsoring team and evaluate the attractiveness of the targeted sector before putting money in a blank-check firm, said Daniel Pinto, chief executive officer of Stanhope Capital.“What’s worrying is the ease with which people, even those without a public track record or a demonstrated capacity to invest well, can raise money in SPACs,” he said, adding that the traditional IPO process puts more regulatory requirements on issuers.(Updates with a comment from Stanhope Capital’s Daniel Pinto in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to Invest Like Warren Buffett in 2021

    Warren Buffett stands as one of history's most successful investors. His incredible market-beating tenure as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and the market-beating investment choices he has made during that time have earned him the moniker The Oracle of Omaha, and it's not hard to see why Buffett's investing advice and stock moves are so closely followed.

  • AT&T to Spin Off Long-Suffering DirecTV in Deal With TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. will offload its DirecTV operations in a deal with private equity firm TPG that values the business at about $16 billion, a fraction of what the telecom giant paid for the satellite-TV company in 2015.As part of the agreement, a joint venture with TPG will run DirecTV and AT&T’s other pay-TV operations, according to a statement Thursday. AT&T will get $7.6 billion in cash from the transaction, with the new DirecTV taking on $5.8 billion in committed debt financing.TPG is acquiring a 30% stake in the business, leaving AT&T with 70% of the new entity. A key benefit for the phone company will be the removal of the long-struggling DirecTV from its books, though the transaction doesn’t include Latin America operations.With the sale, AT&T is taking a big step toward becoming a smaller, modern communications and media company. It also helps the carrier balance competing cash demands -- for 5G networks, film and TV programming production, dividends of almost $15 billion a year and interest on nearly $154 billion in long-term debt.Acquiring DirecTV six years ago for $48 billion allowed AT&T to become the largest pay-TV provider in the U.S. But it also made it the biggest victim of cord cutting that swept the industry, with customers jettisoning pay-TV packages in favor of streaming services.Since buying DirecTV, AT&T has lost almost 9 million TV subscribers -- or more than a third of the 25.4 million customers it had six years ago. To account for the lower value of its TV business, the company took a $15.5 billion impairment charge last quarter.The board of the new DirecTV will have two representatives apiece from AT&T and TPG, as well as a fifth seat for the chief executive officer. Bill Morrow, currently CEO of AT&T’s U.S. video unit, is expected to take that role when the transaction is completed.The deal provides cash to pay for AT&T’s 5G wireless expansion, including the billions of dollars worth of airwaves the company is expected to buy at a federal auction.With a smaller stake in DirecTV, AT&T can pursue what it calls an inevitable combination with rival satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp. at some point in the future. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.AT&T CEO John Stankey has been cleaning house at the sprawling telecom titan, cutting staff and selling underperforming assets. During a January earnings call, Stankey said his priority is to increase subscribers to HBO Max, the company’s $15-a-month streaming service, as well as add lucrative wireless customers. For the third part of his three-pronged plan, Stankey said AT&T would connect 2 million more homes to fiber-optic cable by year-end.As part of its belt-tightening efforts, AT&T agreed in December to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to Sony Corp.’s Funimation Global Group for $1.18 billion.“This agreement aligns with our investment and operational focus on connectivity and content, and the strategic businesses that are key to growing our customer relationships across 5G wireless, fiber and HBO Max,” Stankey said on Thursday.(Updates with CEO of new business in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Lawmakers Question Minimum Wage Hike as Relief Bill Moves Forward

    As the public waits on a third stimulus check, some lawmakers are voicing opposition to a key portion of the bill that would allow for those payments.

  • Engine failure on a Boeing 777 plane this weekend turned out OK. Here's why

    Engine failures on commercial planes happen with some frequency. Modern jets are designed to fly safely for a while even after one engine quits.

  • A new lawsuit says your auto insurer owes you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    Class action lawsuits contend insurers are unfairly profiting from emptier roads.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Final Financial Disclosures Show Where They Made Their Money

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final financial disclosure forms (known as OGE 278e), covering their non-governmental income for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021. Both give a...

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.