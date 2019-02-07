Glaxo (GSK) Beats on Q4 Earnings, to Focus on Oncology in '19

GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK reported adjusted earnings of 79 cents per American depositary share (“ADS”) for the fourth quarter of 2018, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents. Earnings were up 10% at constant exchange rate (“CER”) from the year-ago figure.

Shares of Glaxo were up almost 3.1% on Feb 6. However, the stock has lost 1.8% in the past six months against the industry’s 1.3% rise.

Quarterly revenues rose 6% at CER to $10.4 billion (£8.2 billion), driven by growth in all the three business segments, especially strong performance at the Vaccines segment. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.85 billion.

Full Year Results

The company’s adjusted earnings per ADS were $3.18 per share for the full year, up 12% at CER. Full year revenues rose 5% at CER to approximately $41 billion.

All growth rates mentioned below are on a year-over-year basis and at CER.

Quarterly Highlights

Sales were up 8% in the United States and 6% in the International markets. Sales in Europe were up 1% year over year

Glaxo reports financial figures under three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

The Pharmaceuticals division registered 4% increase in revenues at CER. The upside was driven by HIV drugs, Tivicay and Juluca, and new respiratory disease drugs. Growth in Nucala and the Ellipta portfolio offset the strong decline in sales of Seretide/Advair. Sales of Established Pharmaceuticals rose 1%.

HIV sales increased 6% at CER on the back of 7% and 18% growth in the Europe and International markets, respectively. U.S. sales were up 3% at CER. These encouraging numbers were driven by continued sales growth for Triumeq, Tivicay and Juluca. The company continued to hold 27% of the HIV vaccine market share in the United States during the fourth quarter. However, sales of another HIV drug named Epzicom/Kivexa tumbled 31% at CER due to severe generic competition.

Notably, the company’s latest product from the HIV portfolio is Juluca (dolutegravir + rilpivirine), the first two-drug regimen, once-daily, single pill for HIV. The drug was approved in the United States in November 2017. It generated sales of £62 million, a marked improvement from £37 million registered in the third quarter of 2018.

Respiratory sales were also up 2% at CER. The sales increase from the Ellipta portfolio and Nucala was partly offset by a fall in sales of older products like Seretide/Advair. Sales of new respiratory portfolio grew 34%, including £77 million quarterly contribution (up 83.3% sequentially) from the newly launched Trelegy Ellipta (only once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for COPD) benefiting from the U.S. label expansion in April.

In the International markets, sales of respiratory drugs increased 10% and 7% in Europe. However, sales in the United States were down 3% as decline in Advair sales offset growth registered by the new products in the category.

Earlier this month, the FDA approved Mylan’s MYL generic version of Advair – Wixela Inhub – the first Advair generic in the United States, which is expected to be launched by the end of this month. Glaxo expects the generic launch to severely impact the already declining sales of Advair in 2019. Moreover, Glaxo will move Advair to its Established Pharmaceuticals portfolio starting with the first quarter of 2019.