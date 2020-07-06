Is GlaxoSmithKlein's Dividend Enough to Offset Its Slowing Cash Flow?

Meet a drug company with an extraordinary return on equity: GlaxoSmithKlein PLC (NYSE:GSK).

Its return on equity is extremely volatile, ranging from 25.14% for 2016 to 313.03% for 2017. That makes 2019's return on equity of 61.7% appear almost normal. But, of course, we know few companies have such a high return on investors' money.





Does that make it an immediate buy stock, especially since its dividend falls into the category of high-yield? More than a dozen gurus apparently think so, and it does have a place on the High-Yield Dividend Screener & High-Dividend Yield Stocks in Guru's Portfolios lists.

GlaxoSmithKlein, as the name suggests, is an aggregation of companies. But even the name does not do justice to the many businesses that have become part of it over the past century and a half. It took on its current configuration in 2000 when Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham merged.

Today's company, based in the United Kingdom, has three global businesses:

Pharmaceutical with 2019 revenue of 17,554 pounds ($21,932.58).

Vaccines, with 2019 revenue of 7,157 pounds.

Consumer Healthcare, with 2019 revenue of 8,995 pounds.







The vaccines arm is among the organizations and companies trying to develop and get approval for a new coronavirus vaccine. To expedite that project, it negotiated partnerships with two other organizations.

Regarding the consumer health care business, GlaxoSmithKlein and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced and completed a joint venture integrating their two consumer divisions.

Looking at its fundamentals, we see a mixed picture:

Financial strength: 4 out of 10

Profitability: 8 out of 10

Valuation: 6 out of 10.







Its financial strength rating is pulled down by its long-term debt, which is illustrated in this GuruFocus chart:

Still, it has an interest coverage ratio of 7.85, meaning it is generating more than enough operating income to cover its income expenses.

In addition, it has a lopsided return on invested capitval versus weighted average cost of capital ratio, favoring the ROIC side. Its ROIC works out to 9.05%, much higher than the WACC at 3.4%. This means it is earning more on the funds it has raised and borrowed than it is costing to borrow.

On the profitability side, we see a high rating driven by strong margins:

With ROE of more than 60% and margins above 15%, it obviously has a moat, or competitive advantage, that allows it to maintain its pricing power. In GlaxoSmithKlein's case, it has a moat for drugs and other products covered by patents; however, patents do expire and drugs that were once blockbusters are challenged by generics. The key is to maintain a pipeline of very promising new drugs, which it appears the company is doing.

Valuation gets a medium rating because its price-earnings ratio (among other indicators) is in the mid-teens:

