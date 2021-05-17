GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi aim for COVID-19 vaccine authorization before year's end

Peter Weber
·1 min read

GlaxoSmithKline said Monday that a Phase 2 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with French partner Sanofi, showed a "strong neutralizing antibody response" in adult participates of all age groups and raised no safety issues. "We believe that this vaccine candidate can make a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and will move to Phase 3 as soon as possible to meet our goal of making it available before the end of the year," said Roger Connor, president of GSK's vaccines program.

The Phase 3 trial, expected to start in the next few weeks, is slated to involve 35,000 adults from a number of countries. The vaccine is based on Sanofi's seasonal flu vaccine, combined with a immunity-boosting adjuvant from GSK. The companies had hoped to seek regulatory approval in the first half of 2021, but pushed back those plans after disappointing results in December. The favorable new findings will help GSK CEO Emma Walmsley stave off pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which took a large stake in GSK in April, The Guardian reports.

More stories from theweek.com
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster
The GOP's blatant disregard for democracy
Biden reports lower 2020 income in newly-released tax returns

Recommended Stories

  • GSK and Sanofi optimistic about COVID vaccine after phase 2 trials

    Trial results indicate a high immune response after a single dose in patients with prior infection, showing strong booster potential.

  • Feds are tracking Americans' social media to identify dangerous conspiracies. Critics worry for civil liberties.

    The Department of Homeland Security will watch social media posts to track narratives that could lead to unrest, violence and hate crimes.

  • Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

    Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy. In television interviews, the Wyoming Republican said there was “no question” an attack like Jan. 6 could happen again if Trump's claims go unchecked. “I think it’s dangerous,” Cheney said.

  • You can soon get vaccinated at subway, train stops

    VACCINE INCENTIVES: NYC is set to offer free tickets to the New York Aquarium, the Botanic Garden, the Bronx Zoo, Lincoln Center and more.

  • Have COVID vaccine questions for SC health officials? Get them answered Thursday

    Got a burning question about COVID-19 vaccines you’ve been wanting to ask public health experts, medical professionals or community leaders? This Thursday, you’ll have your chance.

  • Lonzo Ball ‘would love to be back’ with New Orleans Pelicans next season

    As he heads into restricted free agency this offseason, Lonzo Ball made it known on Monday that he would like to remain a Pelican long-term.

  • Lockdown easing fails to lure back shoppers

    Despite UK hospitality venues trading more freely, fewer people have been visiting shops than last week.

  • Sony CEO apologises for PS5 nightmare as consoles set to restock this week

    Updated Playstation is rumoured to be rehitting shelves sooner than you think according to reports.

  • Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

    The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began. Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis.

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • ‘A grandpa sending money’: Security questions raised after reporters find Biden’s Venmo account

    App’s security comes under scrutiny, as social media users comment: ‘I'm just surprised Biden knows what Venmo is’

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • Biden news - live: President says Covid fight ‘not done yet’ as Cheney warns GOP direction is ‘dangerous’

    Follow below for all the latest updates from Washington and beyond

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • Waymo self-driving taxi confused by traffic cones flees help

    The vehicle became stuck multiple times and repeatedly drove away when roadside assistance approached.

  • Elon Musk Tweets and Sends Bitcoin on a Wild Ride Down, and Part Way Back Up Again

    FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty ImagesBitcoin has been on a roller-coaster ride over the past 24 hours after a one-word tweet Sunday night by Elon Musk caused the cryptocurrency to dump 15 percent of its value. However, the digital asset has now bounced and regained much of its loss after the Tesla billionaire sent a second tweet that appeared to contradict the first.The dizzying gyrations began when an insider crypto-focused account called @CryptoWhale, which has just 158,000 followers, tweeted Sunday evening: “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him…”Musk replied: “Indeed...”Indeed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2021 Musk’s pithy response triggered an immediate global selloff of the currency.On Sunday morning, the value of one bitcoin was $49,594. After Musk sent his tweet, the token declined at a vertiginous pace, dropping as low as $42,141, a more than 15 percent decline.Then, at around 2:30 a.m. ET, Musk tweeted again, writing: “To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin.”To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2021 The tweet sent the price of bitcoin shooting back up: by 7:30 a.m. ET Monday, one bitcoin was fetching $45,251, according to CoinDesk.Investors in bitcoin are well used to seeing their fortunes march to the tune of Elon Musk’s social-media feed.On Wednesday last week, a tweet stating that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin as payment, reversing a policy decision itself only taken in March, caused the crypto to plunge 10 percent. Tesla & Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSswJmVZhP— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021 Musk said the company would no longer be accepting the tokens due to environmental concerns about the energy used by computers to “mine” new coins by performing complicated mathematical tasks on increasingly vast banks of servers. Much of 2021’s rise in the value of bitcoin has been attributed to Tesla’s February disclosure that it had bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin.Various high-profile interventions by Musk have also had a massive effect on the value of dogecoin, a cryptocurrency originally started as a joke in 2013 by two software developers intending to satirize the wild speculation on cryptocurrencies at the time (which looks tame by 2021 standards). Dogecoin now has a market capitalization of around $53 billion. This year alone, its value has spiraled up by as much 10,000 percent, rocketing from $0.007 to a high of 71 cents on May 8. Its value plummeted by 43 percent in minutes that evening, after Musk dismissed it on Saturday Night Live as a “hustle.”With the whims of Musk fast emerging as the primary driver of bitcoin value, as exemplified by this weekend’s ride, many big investment funds have decided they have had enough.“Our stance with clients is the 10-foot pole rule: Stay away from it,” Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede, told the Financial Times. “I don’t think the Fed and other regulators are fans of the current market structure for cryptocurrencies.”And Naeem Aslam, an analyst at Think Markets, told the Guardian: “It is important to keep in mind that it is true that the current selloff in bitcoin price is mainly due to Elon Musk. But the reality is that bitcoin lost its upward momentum a long time ago, and this is because all that positive news about bitcoin failed to push bitcoin prices higher. It was clear that bitcoin prices went too far, and a correction was due. This correction is taking place now, and it is likely that we may see the bitcoin price decline further. The near-term support for bitcoin is near the 38K price level.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Microsoft investigated Bill Gates’s relationship with an employee 20 years ago

    The woman demanded Gates’s wife should read her letter alleging a sexual relationship with him