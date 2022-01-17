GlaxoSmithKline Says 'No' 3 Times

Howard Riell
·4 min read

Executives at GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) confirmed on Saturday that they had received three unsolicited, conditional and non-binding proposals from Unilever PLC to acquire the GalxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare business - and turned them all down because they fundamentally undervalued the Consumer Healthcare business and its future prospects.

The latest proposal received on Dec. 20, 2021 was for a total acquisition value of 50 billion British Pounts ($68 billion) comprising 41.7 billion in cash and 8.3 billion in Unilever shares, the company said in a press release. The consumer health care business is a Joint Venture between GalxoSmithKline and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), with GalxoSmithKline holding a majority controlling interest of 68% to Pfizer's 32%.


The Board of GSK is strongly focused on maximizing value for GSK shareholders and has carefully evaluated each Unilever proposal, the company said. In doing so, the Board and its advisers assessed the proposals relative to the financial planning assessments completed to support the proposed demerger of the business in mid-2022.

The Consumer Healthcare business has been transformed since 2014 through the successful integrations of GSKs business with the Novartis consumer health portfolio in 2015 and the Pfizer portfolio in 2019, GalxoSmithKline said in the statement. "Importantly, this transformation has also provided a platform to scale and optimize many aspects of the Consumer Healthcare business including divesting lower growth brands, introducing a new R&D/innovation model, optimizing the supply chain and manufacturing network, alongside continued investment in new digital, data and analytic platforms and capabilities.

This has resulted in the creation of a leading global consumer health care business with annual sales of 9.6 billion in 2021. "The business has an exceptional portfolio of world-class, category-leading brands; global scale with footprint and distribution capability to serve more than 100 markets; strong brand building, innovation and digital capabilities; and offers a unique proposition that combines trusted science with human understanding. The business is led by a highly skilled management team with deep experience in consumer healthcare and FMCG with strong commitment to delivery on its purpose and growth ambitions.

The Board of GalxoSmithKline says it remains focused on executing its proposed demerger of the Consumer Healthcare business, to create a new independent global category-leading consumer company which, subject to approval from shareholders, is on track to be achieved in mid-2022.

Citing a Bloomberg article, Zacks Equity Research noted that analysts are valuing GalxoSmithKline's consumer health care business at as much as 48 billion and it is believed that any successful acquisition offer from Unilever should pay a significant premium over this valuation to attract Glaxo.

The company remains on track with its plan to spin off the business into a standalone company in mid-2022, Zacks added. The company has been consistently under pressure from its investors over the past few years to separate its core pharmaceutical business and the consumer business into separate entities to drive shareholders wealth. A better acquisition offer from Unilever or another company may result in a sale instead of a spin-off. In the trailing 12 months, Glaxos shares have risen 18.2% compared with the industrys 14.8% increase.

Britains second-biggest drugmaker said the proposals fundamentally undervalued the consumer business and its future prospects, and that it remains committed to separate the business from its medical arm and float it on the London Stock Exchange, reported The Guardian. Analysts have valued it at 45 billion, with some estimates as high as 48 billion, but takeover offers typically come with an acquisition premium.

On Saturday, GalxoSmithKline released new organic sales growth forecasts for consumer health care of 4% to 6% in the medium term, higher than the 3% to 3.5% analysts have penciled in. It said it was pushing on with plans for a stock market flotation this summer.

Jefferies analyst Peter Welford told The Guardian, A 50bn bid reflects a modest 10% acquisition premium, with Unilever gaining control of a leading global consumer healthcare business and likely able to realize significant synergies. We acknowledge post-spin there will be standalone costs that depress returns, but also greater freedom to allocate capital which could boost future growth prospects.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GSK leads FTSE to gains after rebuffing Unilever move

    London’s top flight ended the day 68.28 points, or 0.91%, higher at 7,611.23 points.

  • Glaxo (GSK) Rejects Unilever's $68B Bid for Consumer Business

    Glaxo (GSK) rejects an offer from Unilever to acquire its consumer business worth 50 billion pounds ($68 billion). However, Unilever is likely to pursue the acquisition of the business.

  • Unilever Needs £7 Billion Bump to Win Glaxo Unit, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc would need to raise its bid for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer health-care unit by about 7.3 billion pounds ($10 billion) to have a hope of winning the backing of GSK’s board, according to analysts, traders and brokers polled by Bloomberg News. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Intere

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Declares Preliminary Q4 & FY21 Results

    Sherwin-Williams (SHW) foresees net income of $1.15 per share and $6.96 per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, respectively.

  • Canada approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, seeks supplies

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Monday approved Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment for mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in people aged 18 and older but said supply shortages would keep doses from being made available immediately. Infections and hospitalizations due the Omicron variant have been rising in Canada, forcing provinces to put in restrictions and the federal government to support impacted businesses. Pfizer's two-drug antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from the company's clinical trial.

  • 11 Best Delivery Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best delivery stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Delivery Stocks To Buy Now. Delivery stocks have jumped into the spotlight as supply chain disruptions lead to inflation and businesses scramble to identify reliable […]

  • Unilever Provides Update on Strategic Direction

    Following Unilever's (LON: ULVR) signaling of interest in GlaxoSmithKline's (LON: GSK) Consumer Healthcare unit, the consumer goods giant presented a planned update, setting out the strategic direction Unilever is pursuing. Unilever Strategic Direction Following the unification of Unilever, the board undertook an extensive process of reviewing strategic pathways to reposition Unilever's portfolio into higher-growth categories. It concluded that Unilever's future strategic direction lies in mater

  • Unilever's offer for GSK's consumer health raises doubts, questions over strategy

    Unilever faces a dilemma after its 50 billion pound ($68 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare assets was rejected -- should it raise the bid and risk overpaying or seek another route to expand in healthcare? The bid for GSK's assets, including Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, comes as Unilever is dealing with steep inflation and sluggish growth in emerging markets, where it derives 60% of its revenues. Analysts said digesting GSK's consumer health assets at a price of over 50 billion pounds in cash and stock, would nearly triple Unilever's leverage towards 5.6 times in the first year from 2 times net debt to EBITDA currently.

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Rio Tinto Group's LON:RIO) Stock?

    Most readers would already be aware that Rio Tinto Group's (LON:RIO) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past...

  • What's in the Offing for Citizens (CFG) in Q4 Earnings?

    Citizens' (CFG) Q4 results will likely reflect fee-income growth, supported by higher card fees, and trust and investment services fees. Yet, low interest rates are likely to have hindered NII growth.

  • Pfizer's (PFE) Cibinqo Gets FDA Nod for Atopic Dermatitis

    After a series of delays, Pfizer's (PFE) oral JAK inhibitor, Cibinqo (abrocitinib), gets approval for treating adults with atopic dermatitis in the United States.

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • 835 Reasons to Invest in Netflix Stock Right Now

    There's little question that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has created a windfall for early investors, generating returns of more than 43,300% in 20 years. The most common bearish narrative goes something like this: Once, Netflix was the only streaming game in town. Netflix won't be able to keep up the frantic pace of original content additions and will continue to lose market share as a result.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • Fundsmith LLP: “The Purchase of Amazon (AMZN) has Attracted a Lot of Attention”

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • Timelapse Captures Snowfall in Southern Ohio

    “Snow emergencies” were declared in counties across Ohio as a winter storm brought heavy snowfall to much the state on Sunday, January 16 and Monday, January 17.Ohio’s east and northeast tallied the most snow from the storm, with some locations in the Akron and Cleveland area reporting upwards of a foot, according to the National Weather Service.Several inches of snow also fell in central and southern Ohio, where counties issued local snow emergencies. This timelapse footage was recorded by Twitter user @Heart0fDragon, who said it was filmed overnight on Sunday into Monday in Chillicothe, Ohio. Credit: @Heart0fDragon via Storyful

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the