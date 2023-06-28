Gleamer, which provides AI software for radiologists, raises $29.5M

Gleamer, a five-year-old French startup that has developed AI software to help radiologists diagnose and detect bone trauma lesions in scans among other conditions, has raised €27 million ($29.5 million) in a Series B round of funding.

Founded in 2017, Gleamer's core flagship BoneView software, which it touts as an "AI companion for bone trauma x-rays," helps direct radiologists to areas of a scan that might indicate anomalies that are easy to miss with the naked eye. It also develops ChestView for detecting pulmonary pathologies.

All of Gleamer's products have been certified for use in Europe, while BoneView has received FDA clearance in the U.S. The company claims some 6,500 users across 650 institutions in 24 countries.

Scan do

Gleamer is seeking to capitalize on a growing demand for medical imaging services, driven in part by increasing chronic diseases, under-funded healthcare systems, and aging populations.

Just last week, the U.K. Government announced a new £21 million fund to extend AI deeper into the NHS, with a particular focus on medical imaging. Elsewhere, numerous startups have raised sizeable chunks of venture capital (VC) funding to bring new technologies and services to the radiology realm, including portable x-ray machines, private medical imaging marketplaces, and so-called "decision support" software powered by AI.

Paris-based Gleamer has now raised a total of €36 million since its inception, and with its latest cash injection it said that it plans to extend its product portfolio to include CT scans and mammography, and expand its team both in Europe and the U.S.

Gleamer's Series B round was co-led by Supernova Invest and Heal Capital, with participation from XAnge, Elaia, Bpifrance, F3A, MACSF, Crista Galli Ventures, UI Investissement, and "several European radiologists."