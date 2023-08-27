Legacy Arbor President Julie Tison, left, Vice President Rebecca Creque and Arbor Reporter Mark Lenz deliver supplies to Angela Pooley, coordinator of the Families in Transition program serving Lenawee County schools.

ADRIAN — Students are returning to school, but for children without stable housing basic school supplies can be an extra barrier.

To assist, a Gleaner Life Insurance Society service group recently donated about $2,000 worth of supplies to the Families in Transition (FIT) program located at Adrian High School .

Gleaner’s Legacy Arbor service group delivered 10 boxes of new school supplies and hygiene products purchased by the group or donated by Gleaner office employees. In addition to school supplies, the group provided students with 60 hooded sweatshirts and $600 worth of meal cards to McDonald’s, where many students without home networks go to use Wi-Fi, a news release said.

Angela Pooley, school program coordinator for FIT, said the sweatshirts help the students fit in with other students and the supplies meet key needs.

“The personal hygiene items and extra food support will ensure their basic needs are met, which allows them to focus more in the classroom,” Pooley said in the release. “We appreciate Gleaner Legacy Arbor and their continuous support with helping them become successful students.”

Legacy Arbor President Julie Tison said this donation is one way the organization seeks to give back to the community.

“Legacy Arbor is always looking for ways to support the local community,” Tison said in the release. “We were thrilled to be able to help some of our local youths feel better prepared for the upcoming school year.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Gleaner group aids homeless students