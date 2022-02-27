Gleaner Life Insurance Society promotes employees at its home office in Adrian

ADRIAN — Gleaner Life Insurance Society has promoted several insurance operations department employees at its home office in Adrian.

Among the promotions is Amy Hawken, who was promoted to the new position of assistant vice president of member services, a news release said.

Amy Hawken

Hawken will mark her 23rd year in April with the member-owned Society. She was promoted from life and annuity services manager. Prior to that, she served Gleaner in the annuity service department before becoming supervisor of life service and new business. Hawken attended Adrian College and is a lifelong Lenawee County resident.

Also promoted were:

Laura Brown, service specialist II — claims.

Jen Goris, member services supervisor.

Elly Sager, senior new business and project specialist.

Julie Stephan, service specialist II — claims.

Evelyn Tredway, member services manager.

“Gleaner Life Insurance Society is proud to recognize our newest assistant vice president, Amy Hawken, and the other operations team members who were recently promoted,” Gleaner President and CEO Kevin Marti said in the release. “Providing outstanding service to both our members and independent agents is a very high priority for us, along with protecting the financial strength and stability of our member-owned organization.”

