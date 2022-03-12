Gleaner Life Insurance Society's credit ratings reaffirmed by two agencies

Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
·2 min read

ADRIAN — Gleaner Life Insurance Society’s credit ratings recently were reaffirmed by two ratings agencies.

Gleaner LIfe Insurance Society main office in Adrian.
Gleaner LIfe Insurance Society main office in Adrian.

It was the 14th consecutive year A.M. Best has given Gleaner Life an “A- (Excellent)” “Stable” rating, and the fifth year in a row Kroll Bond Rating Agency has provided “A-“ “Stable” ratings.

An “A- (Excellent)” rating reflects A.M. Best’s opinion that a company has an excellent ability to meet its ongoing insurance obligations.

The rating, issued in January, assesses key categories. The only rating change from 2021’s assessments was an upgrade in Gleaner Life’s balance sheet strength, which moved from “Strong” to “Very Strong.” According to the report, that is the strongest level as measured by Best’s capital adequacy Ratio.

“We are pleased to receive affirmation from A.M. Best of our ongoing achievements as a soon-to-be 128-year-old fraternal benefit Society,” Gleaner Life President and CEO Kevin Marti said in the release. “We pride ourselves in helping over 46,000 members protect their financial security with our highly qualified independent agent partners, while also helping make the communities where we all live and work better places to be.”

In addition to assigning Gleaner Life a “stable” outlook, A.M. Best also rated Gleaner Life’s operating performance as “adequate,” its business profile as “neutral,” and its enterprise risk management as “appropriate.” These were the same ratings A.M. Best assigned in 2021.

January’s rating marked the fifth consecutive year Gleaner Life has received the “A-” rating from KBRA.

“The Stable Outlook,” KBRA said, “reflects KBRA’s expectation that Gleaner will achieve consistent growth of its life insurance portfolio, will preserve its current capitalization and surplus at levels supportive of its current rating, maintain sound investment portfolio credit quality and asset/liability management, and avoid significant spread compression through continued active management of credited rates.”

Some of the developments that KBRA listed in making its rating included Gleaner Life’s eight consecutive years of positive surplus growth, reinsurance treaties completed in 2019 and 2020 on 3.0% and 3.5% annuities that reduced risks on Gleaner’s balance sheet, expansion into three new states (Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina), and decreased insurance and fraternal operating expenses of more than $2 million compared to the same period last year.

“Gleaner continues to grow its life business aggressively as its independent sales distribution strategy continues to be effective,” KBRA said.

“We are pleased to receive affirmation from KBRA of our ongoing achievements as a soon-to-be 128-year-old fraternal benefit Society,” Marti said. “We pride ourselves in helping over 46,000 members their financial security with our highly qualified independent agent partners, while also helping make the communities where we all live and work better places to be.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Gleaner Life Insurance receives A- credit rating from two agencies

Recommended Stories

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Alibaba and other Chinese stocks plummet after the SEC identifies 5 companies for potential delisting

    Shares of Yum China, which owns the franchise rights to KFC and Taco Bell in China, fell as much as 15% following the SEC notice.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Rivian Stock Is Plunging. The EV Maker Came Up Short Everywhere.

    Rivian's results and guidance missed estimates, and the EV maker expects to deliver only 25,000 vehicles this year compared with the Wall Street view for about 40,000.

  • Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity. The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security. Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2% Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

  • Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the Russia-Ukraine war will force the Fed to be cautious with rate hikes and that the US should avoid a recession

    While "cash is king" in an uncertain environment, now's the time to stock pick, Mobius told Bloomberg TV.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is waiting for the U.S. to authorize its coronavirus vaccine. Exelixis' (NASDAQ: EXEL) cabozantinib franchise could make it a superstar in tomorrow's world of oncology treatment.

  • Here's what Amazon's stock split could mean to you

    A big opportunity to get involved in Amazon's future growth may have just taken shape, one analyst explains.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

    Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom. By contrast, Dhaval Joshi of BCA Research says stocks may fall further in the short-term.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. DOJ extends monitor of Deutsche Bank for late reporting of DWS allegations

    Deutsche Bank on Friday disclosed that it had agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice to extend the stay of a special monitor after it failed to report allegations involving its DWS funds unit in a timely manner. The agreement to extend the monitoring of the bank comes as the Justice Department ratchets up scrutiny of corporate misconduct and repeat offenders. In October, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco laid out policies that included heightened scrutiny of repeat corporate offenders.

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Could Get $350 per Month Through the Family Security Act

    With the omnibus spending bill recently passed in Washington focusing on aid for Ukraine, which is still under attack by Russia, along with an increase in federal spending for domestic programs, the...

  • Fed's Powell Set to Remove Punch Bowl That Lubricated Crypto Party

    The Fed appears set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018. With inflation now at nettlesome levels and still climbing, the so-called "Fed put" is out of action, one economist said.

  • Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it

    The gusher of money the U.S. government poured into family bank accounts during the coronavirus pandemic, credited with speeding the rebound from the health crisis, may now help limit the economic damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and give the Federal Reserve more leeway in raising interest rates. As analysts have begun parsing what sky-high oil prices and new uncertainty might mean, a common theme has emerged: U.S. consumers may get gouged at the gas pump but will likely be able to maintain much of their expected spending on other goods and services due to savings accumulated out of COVID-19 pandemic spending programs that have totaled about $5 trillion. The war in Ukraine is a shock, they note, but one the United States may have unintentionally insured itself against.

  • Fidelity's Johnson family is now worth $48 billion after the investing firm bet on retail traders flooding the market last year

    The Johnson family, which owns nearly half of Fidelity, grew their wealth by $6.2 billion amid last year's meme-stock mania.

  • Is it Worthy to Buy Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares?

    Saturna Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amana Funds” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Amana Income Fund Investor Shares returned 13.76% and the Institutional Shares returned 13.85%. The Amana Growth Fund sprinted to a strong finish in the fourth […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means