Gleaners opens new food banks across metro Detroit ahead of holidays

Ahead of the Christmas season, Gleaners Community Food Bank is opening more food drives across metro Detroit.

"Hunger doesn’t take a break for the holidays," the organization posted Tuesday on X. "In fact, Gleaners is seeing increases in need across all of the counties we serve."

The mobile distribution events will provide community members in need with a variety of food items this holiday season.

Gleaners is hosting drive-up food distributions per day Monday-Friday this week, while supplies lasts. Times and locations: https://t.co/yMKB4uW9LG Please share!



— Gleaners Community Food Bank (@Gleaners) December 14, 2023

Here's a look at some of the upcoming food banks:

Friday, Dec. 15: Three events throughout the day in Detroit, Garden City and Wyandotte. 9-11 a.m. at the Yack Arena, 3131 3rd Street, Wyandotte; 9-11 a.m. at Garden City Middle School, 1851 Radcliff, Garden City; and 2-4 p.m. at the Urban Neighborhood Initiative, 8300 Longworth St., Detroit.

Saturday, Dec. 16: 9-11 a.m. at the Suzanne Cody Rouge Community Resource Center, 19321 W. Chicago, Detroit.

Monday, Dec. 18: 9-11 a.m. at New Apostolic Church in Sterling Heights, 37800 Utica Road Sterling Heights.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Two events, one in the morning in Dearborn and another in the afternoon in Ecorse. 9-11 a.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, 15801 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, and 2-4 p.m. at the Kennedy Building Central Office of Ecorse Public Schools, 27225 West Outer Dr., Ecorse.

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Two morning events in Warren and Waterford. 9-11 a.m. at Salvation Army, 24140 Mound Rd., Warren, and 9-11 a.m. at Oakland County Farmers Market, 2350 Pontiac Lake Rd., Waterford.

Thursday, Dec. 21: Two afternoon events in Westland and Southfield. Noon to 2 p.m. at Adams Middle School, 33475 Palmer, Westland, and 2-4 p.m. at the Oakland County Health Department, 27725 Greenfield Rd., Southfield.

Friday, Dec. 22: Two events, a morning event in Detroit and an afternoon one in Oak Park. 9-11 a.m. at New Paradigm School, 4001 29th St., Detroit, and 2-4 p.m. at Oak Park High School, 13701 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park.

A list of the upcoming food drives is available online. You can donate to Gleaners through this website.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Gleaners opens new food banks across metro Detroit ahead of holidays