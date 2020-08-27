'Glee' alum Lea Michele shares 1st photo of baby son Ever

Lea Michele has shared the first photo of her newborn son, Ever Leo.

“ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” the 33-year-old the "Glee" actress wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

Alongside the message was a black and white snap of Lea and her husband, Zandy Reich, each placing a hand around their bundle of joy's tiny foot.

This is the first child for both the "Scream Queens" star and Reich, 37, who tied the knot in March 2019. They became engaged in April 2018.

Michele first announced she was pregnant in May, just weeks before she apologized for past bad behavior, including racism and bullying, on the set of "Glee" when called out by former co-stars.

