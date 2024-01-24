Gleeson sworn in as chairman of Public Utility Commission of Texas

Jan. 23—AUSTIN — Thomas Gleeson was sworn in Tuesday as Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). Gleeson was appointed to the Commission by Governor Greg Abbott on Jan. 19, 2023. He has worked at the PUCT for 15 years, most recently serving as the agency's executive director since 2020.

"It's the highest honor of my professional life to be appointed Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas by Governor Abbott. As a long-time employee of the PUCT, I'm deeply familiar with the duties and responsibilities of the agency. Even more importantly, as a husband, dad, and ratepayer, I know how the decisions we make here impact the daily lives and finances of Texas families. While issues at the PUCT are complex, our priorities are not. Keep electricity and water service reliable and affordable for all Texans," Gleeson said in a news release.

Gleeson has worked in a variety of roles at the PUCT, including chief operating officer, director of finance and administration, and fiscal project manager. He also worked as a legislative analyst for the Texas Senate and a budget analyst for the Legislative Budget Board.

Gleeson is the former chairman of both the City of Pflugerville Finance and Budget Committee and the First United Methodist Church of Round Rock Finance Committee.

Gleeson is a graduate of the Governor's Executive Development Program at the University of Texas at Austin. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas and a Master of Public Administration from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

He and his wife, Elisa, are raising their three sons in Pflugerville.

