Glen Burnie Bancorp's (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Dividend Will Be $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) will pay a dividend of $0.10 on the 6th of February. The dividend yield will be 4.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Glen Burnie Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Glen Burnie Bancorp's payout ratio of 78% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 0.4% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the future payout ratio reaching 79% in the next 12 months which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The last annual payment of $0.40 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Glen Burnie Bancorp May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, Glen Burnie Bancorp's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Glen Burnie Bancorp's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Glen Burnie Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

