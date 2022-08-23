Who is Glen Casada and what to know about the indictment of him and Cade Cothren

Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, left, and his chief of staff, Cade Cothren, speak during session in Nashville on May 1, 2019.

A federal grand jury indicted former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada for allegedly committing fraud, theft and bribery.

The charges stem from a shadowy company called Phoenix Solutions, which funneled money from the state to Casada, his former chief of staff Cade Cothren and former Hixson Rep. Robin Smith.

Casada and Cothren pleaded not guilty when they appeared in federal court Tuesday.

Casada has spent nearly two decades in Tennessee politics, rising to the top position in the House before eventually resigning the job in a separate scandal.

Here's what to know about Casada and the charges against him.

Is Casada still involved in state politics?

Casada is still the state representative for Franklin until his term expires at the end of the year.

He started his political career as a Williamson County Commissioner in 1994 and was first elected to the state House in 2001.

He became Speaker of the House in 2019, holding the position for roughly eight months. He resigned from the job amid a texting scandal over sexually explicit and racist conversations with Cothren.

He won reelection in 2020 and Casada remained in the state House when he decided not to run for reelection. He sought a position as the Williamson County Clerk but lost that primary election in May.

What is Casada charged with?

Federal prosecutors charged Casada with eight counts of money laundering, six counts of wire fraud and two counts of bribery and kickbacks.

Cothren was charged with the same counts as Casada.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in March as part of an agreement to work with prosecutors.

What is Phoenix Solutions?

Phoenix Solutions was a political consulting firm set up by Casada, Cothren and Smith.

The trio allegedly hid their ownership and role in the company to get approved by the House Speaker's Office as a state vendor.

The company helped lawmakers send out constituent mailers. Lawmakers receive a state-funded budget to spend on mailers each year.

Prosecutors alleged they created a fake person named Matthew Phoenix to serve as the face of the company, but in reality, it was an alias for Cothren.

The company received $51,947 from the state in payments associated with the mailer program.

What could happen to Casada, Cothren and Smith?

If convicted, Casada and Cothren face up to 20 years in prison.

Smith's guilty plea included a delay in any sentencing until October.

Casada and Cothren are expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Adam Friedman is The Tennessean’s state government and politics reporter. Reach him by email at afriedman@tennessean.com.

