Glen Ellyn-area man sentenced to 33 years after pleading guilty to 2019 sexual assault

A 55-year-old man from unincorporated Glen Ellyn was sentenced to 33 years in prison for beating and sexually assaulting a 65-year-old woman, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Kenneth Hatlen entered a guilty plea in connection with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and a separate count of aggravated battery for spitting on a deputy sheriff while in custody, according to a statement from State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Hatlen appeared in front of Judge John Kinsella Friday in connection with accusations he sexually assaulted the woman outside of the Glendale Heights restaurant where she worked and where Hatlen also had been briefly employed. When she arrived at work around 4:15 a.m. May 10, 2019, authorities said Hatlen grabbed her and dragged her back to a grassy area near her car before she could enter the building.

He then strangled her until she was unconscious and sexually assaulted her. Hatlen then fled on a bicycle, and the woman was taken to a hospital nearby. The woman identified Hatlen from a photo lineup, prosecutors said in 2019, and the Glendale Heights Police Department arrested Hatlen the next day in Darien.

According to prosecutors, Hatlen had been employed at the restaurant for just two days before he was fired, about two months before the attack.

He appeared in court the day after his arrest and bond was set at $750,000, meaning he would have needed to post $75,000 for his release; he remained in custody, according to Berlin.

“The fact that Mr. Hatlen pleaded guilty to his crimes does nothing to erase the memory of what he did or the pain and suffering he caused his victim,” Berlin said in the statement. “Mr. Hatlen will serve a significant amount of time behind bars where he will be unable to prey on innocent, unsuspecting women.”