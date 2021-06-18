Glen Flora man to serve 4 years prison for shooting man in EC

Jun. 17—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Glen Flora man who shot a man in Eau Claire in May 2020 will serve a four-year prison sentence.

Kyle E. Baker, 23, pleaded no contest Thursday in Chippewa County Court to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. A trial that was slated to begin next week was canceled, after Baker accepted a plea agreement that reduced a first-degree recklesslly endangering safety charge to a second-degree charge.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the four-year prison term, along with four years of extended supervision, and the prison term is concurrent to any other sentence Baker is already serving. Also, Gibbs gave Baker jail credit for 387 days already served. Baker must pay $1,036 in court costs and fines, and he cannot have any contact with the victim. He also must complete counseling, and he cannot consume any alcohol or illegal drugs while on extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, the Chippewa County dispatch center received a call May 24, 2020, about a shooting outside 3325 Reno Drive in Eau Claire, in the portion of the city located within Chippewa County.

An officer made contact with the victim at the hospital, as the injured man was about to undergo surgery.

The victim said Baker had shot him with a handgun in the stomach. The victim said he had gotten in an argument with Baker. He claimed Baker pulled out a handgun; when the victim tried to grab it, Baker "stepped back and shot him."

The officer also interviewed an eyewitness, who confirmed that Baker shot the victim. He said Baker owns a .380 auto pistol, blue in color.

At the scene of the shooting, officers located an auto shell casing from a .380, as well as a largely intact bullet, in a gravel driveway near the shooting site.

An officer obtained a search warrant to enter a trailer home at 3325 Reno Drive. While no gun was located, the officer found ammunition for a .380 pistol.

When interviewed by police, Baker denied shooting the victim, saying that someone else was responsible.

Baker is a convicted felon; he was convicted of theft of movable property in Rusk County in February 2017. He was placed on probation in that case. Baker also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and theft in Rusk County; he will return to that court on June 29.

Also, Baker is charged in Eau Claire County Court with fraud of a financial institution and five counts of uttering a forgery; he returns to that court July 1.