Glen Haven man missing since Friday texted family that he was lost in mountains: What we know

Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information that could aid the search for a Glen Haven man who has been missing since Friday evening.

The man, 53-year-old Jerry Allbright, left his home on Fox Creek Road on foot that night and has not returned, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Family members reported getting a text message from him early Saturday that said he was lost in the mountains. Those family members looked for him but weren't able to locate him, so they called the sheriff's office about 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the news release.

The Saturday text came from a location about 1.5 miles west of Fox Creek Road.

Search and rescue efforts coordinated by Larimer County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services have been unsuccessful so far. While the sheriff's office is not looking for volunteers to help with the search, it is asking anyone who may have information about Allbright's location or may have seen him to call the sheriff's office at 970-416-1985 or 911.

Jerry Allbright

Here are descriptors of Allbright provided by Larimer County Sheriff's Office:

Thought to be wearing a black, puffy coat and black beanie

White male

No hair

5-foot-9

180-200 pounds

The sheriff's office said multiple agencies are assisting with the search, including:

Larimer County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services and Patrol

Glen Haven Area Fire Department

Larimer County Search and Rescue

The sheriff's office has asked for Civil Air Patrol assistance as well, it said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Glen Haven man