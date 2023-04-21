Glen Jean individuals charged after mobile home park burglary

Apr. 20—Felony and misdemeanor charges have been lodged against two Glen Jean residents following an April 19 event.

According to Rod Perdue II, the chief deputy for the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, FCSD deputies responded to a burglary in progress at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dispatchers at the 911 center were advised that homeowners returned to their home and noticed a broken window and saw a man and a woman inside the house. According to a press release from Perdue, the man had fled to a nearby residence before deputies arrived on the scene. Upon arrival, deputies detained the woman and launched a successful search for the man, as well as for property missing from the home.

Perdue said that Ashley Billips, 36, and Donald Tartt, 36, were both charged with the felony offense of nighttime burglary and the misdemeanor offenses of destruction of property and petit larceny. Tartt was also charged with felony possession of a firearm and misdemeanor brandishing.

They were both taken to Southern Regional Jail.

Anyone with details concerning the incident can call the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Follow Steve Keenan on Twitter @gb_scribe