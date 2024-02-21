GLEN LAKE Former band director pleads not guilty to charges of taking 'inappropriate photos' of students

Feb. 20—GLEN LAKE — A former band director for Glen Lake Community Schools is facing six felony charges after an investigation by the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office.

Elijah Daniel George, 26, from Traverse City, pleaded not guilty to three counts of surveilling an unclothed person and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, according to court records.

Police said they received a call about a teacher "possibly taking inappropriate photos of students" on Jan. 24, according to a news statement.

Subsequent investigations conducted by sheriff's office detectives included search warrants on electronic devices, and residences locally and in St. Clair County, the release said.

Results from those initial forensic examinations are still pending, according to police.

George was arrested Feb. 15 in Marysville, Michigan, by the Marysville Police Department after the Leelanau County Prosecutor's Office authorized a warrant. He was transported from St. Clair County Jail and extradited to Leelanau County on Feb. 16.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment in 86th District Court in Leelanau County before Judge Michael Stepka.

In a Jan. 29 letter to families, Glen Lake Community Schools Superintendent Jason Misner informed students and parents that George had resigned his position as the 6th- through 12th-grade band director "in the midst of a current investigation pertaining to potential privacy violations with students."

An allegation was received by the school district that George had been taking pictures of students without their consent in the classroom, the letter said.

Misner indicated in the letter that they "have communicated directly with, and will continue to communicate with, all families that this may potentially involve."

"At the time Mr. George resigned, we had no evidence that students were endangered."

Next steps included a meeting with all band students to explain the circumstances, providing emotional support and a qualified substitute teacher, and completing a thorough interview process to fill the band director vacancy, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, Misner declined to comment further, referring people to the letter.

George's bond conditions stipulate that he cannot leave the state, consume drugs or alcohol, exhibit any violent behavior, teach at any schools with minors, use any electronic devices except to talk to his lawyers, or talk to people under 18 years old.

The district court clerk said Tuesday that George's attorney is currently out of town and they expect a probable cause conference and preliminary examination to be scheduled the week after March 8.