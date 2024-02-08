Glen Lyon man facing charges related to pursuit through several municipalities

Feb. 7—WILKES-BARRE — Jeremy Michael Shea is two-for-two — as in two separate pursuits that ended in two crashes while operating a motorcycle, according to court records.

The latest pursuit allegedly involving Shea, 32, of Railroad Street, Glen Lyon, Newport Township, took place Tuesday night when Nanticoke police attempted to stop him for operating a motorcycle without a license plate, court records say.

Shea initiated a pursuit that crossed into Plymouth, Larksville, Edwardsville — where he struck a cruiser — then into Kingston, and onto the North Cross Valley Expressway, which he exited in Wilkes-Barre, according to court records.

A Kingston police officer cornered Shea, who allegedly managed to escape, drove through yards on East Maple Street and crashed into a police cruiser at East Maple and North Washington streets.

Shea was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and was observed discarding items from his pockets during the pursuit.

Shea was treated at an area hospital.

Police in Nanticoke charged Shea with fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and several traffic violations.

Court records say Shea was free on $5,000 unsecured bail related to a pursuit with Newport Township police in August.

Police in Newport Township initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation when Shea was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle on West Railroad Street on Aug. 22, court records say.

Shea failed to stop and initiated a pursuit until he crashed on Alden Mountain Road.

Newport Township police in court records say Shea was in possession of methamphetamine after the crash.

Shea is facing charges of fleeing or eluding police, possession of a controlled substance and several traffic violations in county court.