Glen Lyon man sentenced for assaulting woman

Mar. 4—WILKES-BARRE — A Glen Lyon man was sentenced to state prison on charges he assaulted his girlfriend and illegally possessed a firearm.

Newport Township police arrested Daniel Dosette, 46, of Arch Street, after a woman claimed he punched her several times in the head, placed a handgun to the back of her neck and pulled the trigger on Jan. 30, 2021, according to court records.

When Dosette pulled the trigger of the unloaded handgun, he uttered the words, "I'll (expletive) kill you, (expletive)," court records say.

The woman fled the house and called police.

Police from Nanticoke assisted Newport Township police due to prior contacts with Dosette being violent toward officers.

Dosette was found sleeping in a bedroom when he was arrested.

A loaded 9mm handgun was removed from under Dosette's bed prior to officers waking him up, court records say.

Police said the woman sustained facial and head injuries.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Dosette to three-to-six years in state prison on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. He pled guilty to the charges Nov. 15.

Court records say Dosette barricaded himself inside a home on Park Street, Nanticoke, on Nov. 21, 2015, when three law enforcement officers suffering an injury during a struggle.

Dosette was sentenced to 18 months to three years, six months on aggravated assault charges related to the 2015 incident. Due to the conviction in 2015, Dosette is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.