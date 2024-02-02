Glen Oaks Area Neighborhood Association host first meeting of 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Efforts to improve safety in the Glen Oaks community continue in Baton Rouge. Tonight, a meeting was held by the Glen Oaks Area Neighborhood Association.

City leaders along with the Glen Oaks Area Neighborhood Association have signed a resolution to become a crime prevention district. Now, it will be on the ballot this fall.

Sen. Regina Barrow was able to get the Glen Oaks Victoria Farms crime prevention and improvement bill through legislation, which Gov. John Bell Edwards signed. Tonight’s meeting was about letting residents know the final vote is now in their hands.

“Instead of waiting for Batman and Robin to come, we turn a community into Batman and Robin so they can save themselves by going to the polls this fall and voting yes for the Glen Oaks Crime Prevention District. We believe in our community, and we’re ready to put on the ballot so everybody in the community can do the same,” said Councilman Darryl Hurst.

Christopher Richard is the president of the association. During the meeting, he made it clear that he believed it was more than possible to get the district established with the proper support from the community.

Richard has started over five committees within the association, all run by residents in the Glen Oaks community.

Richard will also be pushing to get signs and posters made so that more residents in the area can start attending the meetings. Richard’s focus, now, is ensuring that the Glen Oaks community understands how vital the next upcoming election will be.

The community votes will decide if a taxable legislation will go into effect to implement beautification projects, cameras in the neighborhood, and more police patrols.

The next meeting is set for Feb. 20, that’s where state and local legislators will answer questions from the public and listen to any concerns.

