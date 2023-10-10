More than 500 students are expected to attend the 2023 St. Joseph County College Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Glen Oaks Community College.

Schools in St. Joseph County will bus students to the event where they will be able to talk with admission representatives to learn about programs and student life.

Both two- and four-year institutions will be represented at the fair, along with representatives from the military branches and technical schools, Glen Oaks said in a press release. The event will be held in the college's gymnasium.

“This event provides students a great opportunity to explore the options at different colleges and universities,” Sarah Kohler, director of admissions at Glen Oaks, said in a statement. “It’s nice because you have so many admission representatives in one location, plus it is close to home.”

The event is free and open to anyone in the community. To learn more, call the Glen Oaks office of admissions at (269) 294-4253.

“Whether you are a current student interested in transfer information, an adult wanting to start classes to expand your knowledge, a high school student (and or parent) wanting to learn about program options at colleges and universities from Michigan and Indiana, this event is a great opportunity for you to meet with college representatives all in one place at one time,” said Kohler.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Glen Oaks hosting St. Joseph County College Fair Oct. 17