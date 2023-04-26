Glen River Dam experiment hopes to improve drought conditions on the Colorado River

Good Morning America

Communities in California are bracing for substantial flooding as near-record high temperatures threaten to melt record amounts of heavy snowpack. Surface levels in bodies of water all over California are the highest they have been in decades since the start of the mega drought due to several rounds of atmospheric rivers that walloped the West Coast during the wet season. The influx of rainfall has already saturated reservoirs and rivers, but a rampant rise in temperatures will quickly melt the incredible amount of snowpack that accumulated along the Sierra Nevada mountain range.