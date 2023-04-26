Glen River Dam experiment hopes to improve drought conditions on the Colorado River
Officials are releasing a flood experiment from Lake Powell to refill low water levels in Lake Mead and the Colorado River following severe drought.
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow will release his third studio album this Friday (April 28). Titled Jackman after his given name, the album is his follow-up to Come Home the Kids Miss You, which was released last year. That album featured the singles "Nail Tech" and "First Class," both of which went platinum. "First Class" debuted at the …
The Taylorsville State Office Building now has a 224-panel solar installation that feeds the 420,000-square-foot structure.
Recent Oklahoma Sooners transfer addition Brenen Thompson ranked among ESPN's best transfer prospects this spring.
Afghanistan needs $4.62 billion in humanitarian aid from the international community this year for nearly 24 million people in need, the U.N.'s humanitarian affairs agency said. Afghanistan is facing its third consecutive year of drought, its second year of severe economic hardship and the continued consequences of decades of war and natural disasters, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Tuesday on Twitter. “With Afghanistan, humanitarian aid remains the last lifeline for much of the population," the agency said.
American and Filipino forces sank a ship with a barrage of high-precision rockets, airstrikes and artillery fire in their largest war drills on Wednesday in Philippine waters facing the disputed South China Sea which are likely to antagonize China. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watched the American show of firepower from an observation tower in the coastal town of San Antonio in northwestern Zambales province, the latest indication of his strong backing of the Philippines' treaty alliance with the U.S. Marcos has ordered his military to shift its focus to external defense from decades-long domestic anti-insurgency battles as China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea become a top concern.
Germany's Viessmann Group is selling its heat pump business, viewed as a key technology for the transition away from fossil fuel heating, to Florida-based Carrier Global Corp. as part of a 12 billion-euro ($13.2 billion) deal. The sale of Viessmann's “climate solutions” business, announced by both companies late Tuesday, comes as Germany is putting into place plans to phase out gas and oil heating systems in favor of climate-friendly alternatives. Heat pumps, which use electricity and ambient air or groundwater, are considered far more efficient than traditional combustion furnaces.
Communities in California are bracing for substantial flooding as near-record high temperatures threaten to melt record amounts of heavy snowpack. Surface levels in bodies of water all over California are the highest they have been in decades since the start of the mega drought due to several rounds of atmospheric rivers that walloped the West Coast during the wet season. The influx of rainfall has already saturated reservoirs and rivers, but a rampant rise in temperatures will quickly melt the incredible amount of snowpack that accumulated along the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Watch Harrison Burton surprise his father, Jeff, by telling him that he's been named one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers in honor of the sport's 75th anniversary.
Sylvester Stallone is actually cautioning people against working out like he did for Rocky.
Here’s what we know about De’Aaron Fox’s injury and the possibility of him returning during the Kings’ playoff series against the Warriors.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Space Force said on Monday that Elon Musk's SpaceX was granted approval to lease a second rocket launch complex at a military base in California, setting the space company up for its fifth launch site in the United States. Under the lease, SpaceX will launch its workhorse Falcon rockets from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, a military launch site north of Los Angeles where the space company operates another launchpad.
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at Kabul airport. (April 26)
SpaceX thought Starship's orbital launch mount could handle the vehicle's tremendous thrust during its debut launch last week. But that wasn't the case.
ASML's CEO Peter Wennink said on Wednesday it was "logical" that China would seek to develop its own semiconductor equipment when it is restricted from purchasing tech products made abroad. ASML Holding NV is Europe's largest technology firm by market capitalization and dominates the market for lithography tools - important equipment needed to make computer chips. Last week, the company reported strong first quarter earnings and said China sales would increase as Chinese chipmakers rush to buy older tools that do not fall under U.S.-led restrictions that the Dutch government said it would adopt in March.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors David Briggs, Seana Smith, and Diane King Hall discuss the decline in stock for Fox Corporation following Tucker Carlson’s departure.
The fuel is already being tested with Toyota. Here are five things to know about the Chevron product.
The actor also drove his brand new gold Lamborghini, a tribute to a Federico Fellini-directed film
We need to talk more about the misery of perimenopause — and real solutions.
Here's how to avoid biting and aggression when you place down your puppy's food bowl or treats
A member of the Ku Klux Klan shouts at counterprotesters during a July 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va., calling for the protection of Southern Confederate monuments. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty ImagesFor decades, the white power movement has gained steady momentum in the U.S. Kathleen Belew is an expert on the history of the white power movement and its current impact on American society and politics. Her book “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America”