Glen Rock man pleads guilty to open lewdness

A Glen Rock man pleaded guilty to a charge of open lewdness after a juvenile saw him expose himself in July, according to court records.

Brandon Lavallee, 35, of the 100 block of Manchester Street, had been arrested in August and charged with open lewdness, a third-degree misdemeanor, and other related charges. The other charges were dismissed before Lavallee entered his guilty plea before Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney.

Lavallee was sentenced to non-restrictive probation after entering his plea.

