Glen Rose community reacts after triple homicide investigation

GLEN ROSE, Ark. – A triple homicide investigation has been underway in the Glen Rose Community after three were found dead in a home Saturday.

Some community members said they are confused about how a situation like this could even happen, and many do not want to talk about it because it is hard to believe.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this is a homicide investigation that includes three people dead and one person of interest.

As of Saturday night, that person was taken into custody for interrogation. The name of the person of interest has yet to be released.

Authorities said the investigation remains active, and they will release more information when it becomes available.

“This is horrible,” Brandy Lee said. “I mean this world, I don’t know, it’s so crazy. It’s just a small town; you never think anything like this would ever happen here.”

Lee said that she is still in shock after the incident but didn’t know what happened at first.

“I didn’t realize what happened till last night when I went down the road and saw it and saw a bunch of cars and stuff and cops,” Lee said. “It’s sad for the family, and I wish the family could get some closure.”

