    Advertisement

    Glen Snyman: South African accused of fraud for saying he's 'African'

    Glen Snyman
    Glen Snyman says he regards himself "first and foremost" as a South African

    A South African teacher has been summoned to a disciplinary hearing, accused of fraud, for identifying as "African" in a job application.

    Glen Snyman is "coloured" - as people of mixed race have been known since the country was under white-minority rule.

    He is the founder of campaign group People Against Race Classification.

    He opposes the use of race categories: "black", "coloured", "Indian" and "white" on official documentation, including job-application forms.

    These are used to monitor attempts to give extra opportunities to those who faced discrimination under apartheid.

    Since 2010 Mr Snyman has been campaigning against the use of the race categories, saying that he regards himself "first and foremost" as a South African.

    According to local news site TimesLive the primary school teacher identified as "African" while applying for a headteacher job in 2017. It says he didn't get the job.

    The news site reports that it has seen the charge sheet from education authorities in the Western Cape accusing Mr Snyman of fraud.

    "You committed a common law offence, to wit fraud, by stating on your CV when applying for the principal post at Fezekile Secondary School that you are an African male, whereas in truth your records indicate that you are a coloured male and by doing so gain an advantage for purposes of being shortlisted," the charge said.

    Mr Snyman has not commented.

    Any employee can change their personnel record, Western Cape provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told TimesLive.

    But it's unclear how race issues would be handled.

    Analysis box by Pumza Fihlani, southern Africa reporter
    Analysis box by Pumza Fihlani, southern Africa reporter

    In its simplest form, Mr Snyman is accused of trying to benefit from the system unfairly. Why? Well, racial classifications still matter in South Africa 26 years after the end of white-minority rule.

    The new policies ushered in with the birth of democracy were aimed at reversing some of the many injustices of the apartheid regime - injustices whose severity were largely based on people's race.

    Simply, the further you were from looking white the worse it got.

    If you consider a ladder, black people or so called Africans were right at the bottom of the ladder. Coloured (or mixed-race) people and Indian people were placed higher on the race hierarchy under apartheid. This does not mean they were not discriminated against - but rather were preferred to Africans.

    Map
    Map

    In present-day South Africa, some have said transformation has been slow and the sharing of opportunities even slower.

    And so many institutions wanting to address inequality are paying more attention to who they hire - meaning the colour of their skin. They say this is not aimed at overlooking qualifications but simply at making sure that those people are not left out as has been the practice in the past.

    When applying for a job this can mean stating your race and even gender for certain posts, especially government jobs.

    But racial policies are not without controversy - some minorities in South Africa have described them as "reverse racism". But in a country where economic mobility is still skewed along racial lines, these classifications, many say, help to even the playing field.

    Mr Snyman's case has however raised questions about how far people are allowed to choose their identity, how they self-identify, and what room there is - or isn't - in a country where race has been used as a weapon of oppression for centuries. It is a big question.

    What was apartheid?

    An apartheid notice on a beach near Capetown, denoting the area for whites only.
    An apartheid notice on a beach near Capetown, denoting the area for whites only.

    • Introduced in 1948 by the Afrikaner-led National Party government

    • Black people regarded as inferior

    • No vote for black people in national election

    • Races segregated in all aspects of life

    • Prevented black people from owning land in much of South Africa

    • Reserved most skilled jobs for white people

    • Scrapped in 1994 with the election of Nelson Mandela as first black president

    More on race relations in South Africa:

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
    • Amy Coney Barrett apologizes after being called out by a Democratic senator for using the 'offensive and outdated' term 'sexual preference' to refer to LGBTQ people
      Business Insider

      Amy Coney Barrett apologizes after being called out by a Democratic senator for using the 'offensive and outdated' term 'sexual preference' to refer to LGBTQ people

      Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the president's Supreme Court nominee, apologized for using the widely criticized term "sexual preference" to refer to LGBTQ Americans' sexual orientations. "I have no agenda, and I do want to be clear that I have never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference," Barrett said on Tuesday morning. Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono chastised Barrett during her questioning time in the evening, pointing out that the term is considered offensive and outdated.

    • Biggest World War Two bomb found in Poland explodes while being defused
      Reuters

      Biggest World War Two bomb found in Poland explodes while being defused

      The biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland exploded under water on Tuesday as navy divers tried to defuse it. More than 750 people had been evacuated from the area near the Piast Canal outside the town of Swinoujscie where the Tallboy bomb used by Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) was found. It weighed nearly 5,400 kg, including 2,400 kg of explosive.

    • No phone, abandoned car, pleas for public help: California woman missing at Zion National Park in Utah
      USA TODAY

      No phone, abandoned car, pleas for public help: California woman missing at Zion National Park in Utah

      Officials at Zion National Park in Utah continue to search for a California mother who went missing last week, providing new information to the public on Tuesday. Courtier rode a private shuttle to the Grotto area of Zion National Park and was hiking the Kayenta Trail, heading toward Emerald Pools around 1:30 pm on Oct. 6, according to a person riding the shuttle.She was supposed to return on the shuttle at 4:40 p.m. Courtier left her phone in California, so search efforts have not been focused on her electronic use and she did not leave any type of itinerary.

    • China FM calls US Indo-Pacific strategy a huge security risk
      Associated Press

      China FM calls US Indo-Pacific strategy a huge security risk

      The United States poses a “huge security risk” to Asia by pushing to boost engagement with the region, China's foreign minister said Tuesday during a tour of Southeast Asia, where Beijing and Washington are locked in a battle for influence. Speaking in Malaysia, Wang Yi said the U.S.'s real aim is “to build an Indo-Pacific NATO,” in a strategy he said harkened back to the Cold War. Washington is trying to “stir up confrontation among different groups and blocs, and stir up geopolitical competition while maintaining the predominance and hegemony system of the U.S.,” Wang said at a joint news conference with his Malaysian counterpart, Hishammuddin Hussein.

    • As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to Iowa
      Reuters

      As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to Iowa

      With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in Iowa, as he tries to make up for time lost on the campaign trail during his recent bout with the coronavirus. As Trump races against the clock, Americans are casting ballots early at a record pace. Close to 12 million people have already voted, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

    • Eric Trump cancels trip to Michigan gun store after former employee allegedly plotted to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer
      The Independent

      Eric Trump cancels trip to Michigan gun store after former employee allegedly plotted to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer

      Eric Trump has cancelled a trip to a Michigan gun store after it was revealed one of the former employees was one of 13 men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson, Michigan, wrote in a Facebook post that one of the suspects worked for the company for three weeks in February. Ed Swadish, owner of Huron Valley Guns, confirmed to The Detroit News that the man worked for the company at the start of February.

    • During heated exchange, Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer he's 'an apologist' for the GOP
      The Week

      During heated exchange, Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer he's 'an apologist' for the GOP

      During a contentious interview on Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) repeatedly told CNN's Wolf Blitzer he had "no idea" what he was talking about regarding negotiations for a coronavirus relief bill, and he is an "apologist" for the Republican Party. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been trying to work out a stimulus bill, with the White House's latest offer of a $1.8 trillion package delivered last week. On Oct. 1, the House approved a $2.2 trillion package, down from the $3.4 trillion bill approved in May. Blitzer asked Pelosi why, when there are people who can't pay their rent and need to go to food banks, she won't accept the $1.8 trillion offer.

    • Alaska mayor to resign after TV news anchor posts what she says is partially nude photo of him
      NBC News

      Alaska mayor to resign after TV news anchor posts what she says is partially nude photo of him

      The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, announced his plans to resign Tuesday after apologizing for an “inappropriate messaging relationship” with a local TV news reporter who had posted what she said was a partially nude photo of him on Facebook. In a statement, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz attributed the resignation to "unacceptable personal conduct" that "compromised" his ability to run Alaska's largest city and caused "great injury" to his family, employees and community. The resignation came after Berkowitz, a Democrat and former statehouse minority leader who was first elected mayor in 2015, released a statement Monday describing the relationship with the reporter, Maureen "Maria" Athens, as a “major lapse in judgement” that was consensual and occurred several years ago.

    • Clean Up With These Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals
      Architectural Digest

      Clean Up With These Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals

      One editor's beloved model is $150 off Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

    • In a blow to Trump, AG Barr's investigation into Flynn's 'unmasking' ended without criminal charges or a public report
      Business Insider

      In a blow to Trump, AG Barr's investigation into Flynn's 'unmasking' ended without criminal charges or a public report

      An investigation into whether Obama-era officials improperly "unmasked" former national security adviser Michael Flynn's name in US intelligence reports found no substantive wrongdoing, The Washington Post reported. Attorney General William Barr tapped US attorney John Bash to lead the investigation in May, but Bash resigned last week. According to The Post, the Flynn unmasking probe has since wrapped up with no resulting charges and no public report on the matter.

    • Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing 2 people during Wisconsin protests, won't face charges in Illinois, his home state
      USA TODAY

      Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing 2 people during Wisconsin protests, won't face charges in Illinois, his home state

      Illinois authorities have determined the AR-15 rifle used to kill two people and injure a third during unrest in Kenosha was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin, and that Kyle Rittenhouse never possessed it in Illinois. That bit of information came from the Lake County State's Attorney's Office in a news release issued Tuesday. The release said police in Antioch, Rittenhouse's hometown — and where he turned himself in — investigated any possible crimes Rittenhouse may have committed in Illinois, but found none.

    • Reuters Videos

      Trump to suburban women: 'Will you please like me?'

      Trump claimed quote, "But suburban women, they should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood. I ended the regulation that brought crime to the suburbs and you're going to live the American dream. And that's what you're going to do.

    • Wisconsin hits record number of coronavirus cases and deaths after Republicans try to overturn mask mandate
      The Independent

      Wisconsin hits record number of coronavirus cases and deaths after Republicans try to overturn mask mandate

      Wisconsin's rising coronavirus crisis reached a distressing new high, as the state reported its worst day of the pandemic yet. Wisconsin on Tuesday recorded a new state record for the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in a single day with 3,279 reported infections, according to the state's Department of Health Services. The health department has now recorded a total of 155,471 confirmed cases since Covid-19 first hit the state, with 1,508 total deaths from the virus.

    • Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early voting
      Associated Press

      Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early voting

      A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to sponsor events in major U.S. cities starting next week to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov. 3 election. Mrs. Obama's When We All Vote and James' are teaming to provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support at early voting sites around the country Oct. 18-31. Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot and with only 21 days until Election Day.

    • Ex-members of Amy Coney Barrett's faith group, People of Praise, want it discussed at her confirmation
      The Week

      Ex-members of Amy Coney Barrett's faith group, People of Praise, want it discussed at her confirmation

      Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, is Catholic, which isn't very controversial — five of the eight sitting justices are also Catholic, as are the Democratic presidential nominee and the Democratic House speaker. But Barrett also belongs to a charismatic, communitarian, socially conservative ecumenical faith community called the People of Praise, and that's more unusual. Some former members of the group tell The Associated Press it's an integral enough part of her life and it should be discussed in her confirmation hearing.

    • Marine Corps fires commander after 9 service members died when their amphibious assault vehicle sank into the sea
      Business Insider

      Marine Corps fires commander after 9 service members died when their amphibious assault vehicle sank into the sea

      The Marine Corps has decided to fire the commander of the unit involved in an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) accident that left nine service members dead in July, the Marine Corps said in a press statement Tuesday evening. The Marine Corps said that Lt. Col. Michael Regner, the commander of Battalion Landing Team 1/4 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was relieved "due to a loss in trust and confidence in his ability to command as a result of the assault amphibious vehicle mishap." The Marine Corps investigation into the AAV accident that killed eight Marines and a Navy sailor is still ongoing.

    • Drunken groin shooting and bar fight have nearly half a Wisconsin police force on leave
      Miami Herald

      Drunken groin shooting and bar fight have nearly half a Wisconsin police force on leave

      Nearly half of a small-town Wisconsin police department has been on leave since a bar fight and the drunken shooting of a man's groin, officials say. The city of Mauston, a town of about 4,400 northwest of Madison, released details Tuesday about why four of 10 officers haven't been on the job for over a month. On Tuesday, Sgt. Michael Sturek was charged with felony recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor offenses of operating a firearm while intoxicated and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, according to a news release.

    • Afghan-Taliban conflict: Helicopters carrying wounded troops collide
      BBC

      Afghan-Taliban conflict: Helicopters carrying wounded troops collide

      The area has seen fierce clashes in recent days between the Taliban and Afghan government forces, supported by US airstrikes. The insurgents have been fighting their way to the outskirts of the nearby city of Lashkar Gah where they have already taken control of one district. The United Nations in Afghanistan says more than 35,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Helmand.

    • 'Do you think it was a deer or something?': South Dakota officials release 911 audio from AG Jason Ravnsborg's fatal crash
      USA TODAY

      'Do you think it was a deer or something?': South Dakota officials release 911 audio from AG Jason Ravnsborg's fatal crash

      South Dakota officials Tuesday released audio of the 911 call made by state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on the night he struck and killed a pedestrian. Speaking to reporters from Sioux Falls City Hall, Gov. Kristi Noem and Public Safety Secretary Craig Price provided an update on the Sept. 12 crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever and remains under investigation. "...So we can put a full picture together of the facts that can be objectively reviewed for the benefit of everybody involved."

    • Psychiatrist Judith Herman: Trump’s collapse in the polls has “undeniably” made him more “dangerous”
      Salon

      Psychiatrist Judith Herman: Trump’s collapse in the polls has “undeniably” made him more “dangerous”

      US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. Dr. Judith Herman, the co-founder of the Victims of Violence Program at Cambridge Health Alliance and a longtime psychiatry professor at Harvard Medical School, has been warning about President Donald Trump's mental health since the 2016 election, when she called on then-President Barack Obama to request a "full medical and psychiatric evaluation" of the president-elect.

    • Apple has now officially discontinued 4 older iPhones in 2020 — here are the devices that are gone for good
      Business Insider

      Apple has now officially discontinued 4 older iPhones in 2020 — here are the devices that are gone for good

      With the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple discontinued two more iPhones, bringing its total to four for the year. Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, replacing them with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Earlier this year, Apple discontinued the iPhone 8 after launching the second-generation iPhone SE.

    • Russian spies living among us: Inside the FBI's "Operation Ghost Stories"
      CBS News

      Russian spies living among us: Inside the FBI's "Operation Ghost Stories"

      Through never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews,  "The FBI Declassified" takes you inside the minds of heroic federal agents and analysts as they reveal how they solved some of the biggest cases of their careers. Around 2000, FBI agents learned there were multiple sets of Russian spies in the United States, posing as Americans. "Operation Ghost Stories was probably the largest FBI counterintelligence investigation in history," says Alan Kohler, assistant director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division.

    • Christian Science Monitor

      Lindsey Graham on the ropes? Meet Jaime Harrison, who put him there.

      Mr. Harrison's prodigious national fundraising is “the secret sauce that's allowing him to break through where other Democrats have not,” says Republican strategist Matt Moore, who forged a cross-partisan friendship with Mr. Harrison when they served as state chairs of their respective parties from 2013 to 2017. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, Mr. Harrison's call to build a New South that is “bold, diverse, and inclusive,” embodied in his life and now his campaign, offers a way forward not only for his state, but also a country riven by the worst racial tensions in decades.

    • ‘No Christian could vote Democrat’: Inside the most Republican county in America
      The Independent

      ‘No Christian could vote Democrat’: Inside the most Republican county in America

      In parts of Appalachia, the pace of change can now be measured by the whizz of a high-speed internet connection. For many years, swathes of eastern Kentucky suffered many of the deprivations of being disconnected from the wider world - poor health, poverty and few opportunities. This county of 13,000 people has voted Republican since the US Civil War, and it is hugely enamoured by the current Republican president, Donald Trump, and Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell.

    • NZ election: The people left behind in Ardern's 'kind' New Zealand
      BBC

      NZ election: The people left behind in Ardern's 'kind' New Zealand

      Throughout her tempestuous first term as New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern has maintained a message of kindness. "Where I come from, there's no kindness happening," says Agnes Magele, a Pacifica-origin single mother of three who lives in South Auckland, the poorest area in New Zealand's biggest city. The phrase "be strong, be kind" became a trademark of Ms Ardern's leadership at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.