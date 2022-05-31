Glenbard North High School student charged over alleged threatening drawing

A 15-year-old Glenbard North High School student is facing felony charges after allegedly drawing threatening images on a school test.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Carol Stream Chief of Police William Holmer said in a Tuesday statement that the male teen was charged with one count of disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony, and released to the custody of his parents on home detention by Judge Anthony Coco.

Authorities said a teacher at the school received a test back from the student earlier this month with images drawn on the document including a stick figure with an apparent handgun to its head stating, “I love summer school.”

The images also included a stick figure with a rifle outside a building labeled “summer skol” with an arrow saying “happy :( not dead,” authorities said.

The teacher reported the incident to authorities at the school who contacted the Carol Stream Police Department, authorities said.

“As I have said before, school safety remains a top priority of my administration and we will continue to work in partnership with school personnel in identifying students who are in need of services in order to prevent any future acts of violence,” Berlin said.

“No matter how harmless a student may view their actions to be, the fact remains that any threat involving a juvenile must be fully investigated by law enforcement and where appropriate, will be handed over to the juvenile justice system,” Belin said.

The student is scheduled to next appear in court on June 3.

The charges against the teen were announced a week after an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

