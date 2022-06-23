Glenburn Twp. man charged with assaulting woman

Jun. 23—A Glenburn Twp. man assaulted a woman during an argument at his home, leaving her with a stab wound to her chest and a cut to her hand, Waverly Twp. police said.

Timothy Lasher, 51, 1142 Lackawanna Trail Highway, was arrested Tuesday at his residence and charged with aggravated assault and other offenses in connection with the incident earlier in the day.

The victim, Melissa Leboutillier, told officers who interviewed her as she awaited treatment at Geisinger Community Medical Center that she went to Lasher's home to remove her belongings after the two decided to part ways, the arrest affidavit said.

During an argument, Lasher tried to smash her phone and threw a glass at her, shattering it and causing a laceration to her left hand, she told police.

As she attempted to retrieve her phone from the floor, Lasher stabbed her in the chest with something, possibly a piece of the broken glass, the affidavit said. Officers who interviewed her noted her chest wound was deep and bleeding steadily despite being bandaged.

Leboutillier, who said Lasher also threatened her, told police she ran outside to her car, with Lasher following her and pulling on the vehicle's door as she drove away, the affidavit said.

Waverly police were initially called by Scranton police after Leboutillier drove to a home on Washburn Street in the city, where an ambulance was summoned.

Officers who examined the victim's car found blood inside, on the door, on the hood and on the keys, the affidavit said. The vehicle also had a broken windshield, a bent passenger-side door and other damage.

In addition to aggravated and simple assault, police charged Lasher with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

He was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail after his arraignment by Magisterial District Judge George Seig. His preliminary hearing is scheduled 10:45 a.m. July 5.

