Glencoe man charged with intimidation of a witness

Apr. 17—Casey Lorenz Reinhardt, 26, has been charged with several crimes over the past year and was arrested again.

Reinhardt is currently facing charges of domestic assault and battery in the Presence of Minor Children, Second & Subsequent Offense, violating protective orders and now intimidation of a witness.

Stillwater Officer Aaron Lowe was dispatched March 3 for a telephonic threats investigation.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim alleged her ex-boyfriend threatened her on the phone.

The victim was contacted by the Department of Human services on an unrelated incident and expressed concern to DHS.

She alleged Reinhardt called her, upset over what she said to the DHS worker.

According to the affidavit, Reinhardt allegedly said, "well, if your house and all your stuff burn down, then you'll know."

The victim also said that Reinhardt made threats that he was going to beat her up.

"She stated he called back a couple of times but she didn't answer," Lowe wrote in the affidavit.

The affidavit said Reinhardt didn't leave any voicemails on the unwanted phone calls.

Reinhardt is being held in the Payne County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Stillwater man charged with indecent exposure

Mark Morales, 34, of Stillwater, was charged with indecent exposure Tuesday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Morales worked for a cleaning contractor service at Oklahoma State University in the Physical Plant.

The victim reported the incident Nov. 30, to OSU Senior Officer Leslie Grotheer.

She told the officer that Morales first showed a picture of his private area to her, and then exposed his genitals to her while they were in a conference room in the ABM office at OSU Physical Plant.

Morales was her supervisor and coworker.

OSU Police Officer Shawn Gibson, wrote in the affidavit that he and Sgt. Kyle McCool met with Morales Feb. 25 about the incident, to interview him.

Morales alleged the victim asked him if she and him could talk privately and he agreed. He said they talked and he "patted" her on the back because she was sad, and then exited the room.

Gibson asked Morales if he showed a picture of his genitals to the victim, and he said no.

The affidavit said Morales was previously terminated from his job for having pictures of his genitals on his work phone.

According to the affidavit, Tara McMahan, ABM Manager Workplace Investigation said Morales was terminated for pictures consistent with what the victim alleged was shown to her.

She also said there were text messages that proved Morales was having a relationship with an employee that was a subordinate to Morales.

"Tara stated that Mark was terminated for violating company policy," Gibson wrote in the affidavit.

An arrest warrant was issued with a $5,000 bond attached, but has not been returned at this time.